Georgia football defensive back Javon Bullard has entered into a name, image and likeness deal with Alumni Cookie Dough in Athens. The partnership is a collaboration with Gaines Group Activations, led by CEO Cannon Gaines, and Jennifer and Mike Dollander of Alumni Cookie Dough.
In this deal, Alumni Cookie Dough has announced a new flavor of cookie dough, “Bullard’s Buckeye Cookie Krunch,” inspired by Bullard’s defensive MVP performance against Ohio State. He had three tackles, a sack and a controversial pass breakup against Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. that resulted in Harrison Jr. leaving the game with a concussion. Despite the pivotal play, the goal for this deal was to highlight his overall performance, not hurting another player.
“Ultimately the advertisement is played towards the performance that JB put on as a whole since he was a defensive MVP,” Gaines said. “You don't get that just from one play. While that was a pivotal play, and a lot of people see that as the biggest play in the game. He played his ass off. He earned that MVP and we wanted to capitalize on that … All well wishes go to Marvin Harrison. It's unfortunate that he had to exit the game. We do not condone any sort of injuries.”
Bullard had a breakout campaign in 2022, starting at the nickel or slot cornerback position. He posted 46 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, three and a half sacks, a fumble recovery and two interceptions, both of which were in the national championship against TCU, in which he won a second defensive MVP. Despite this, the group elected to highlight his performance against the Buckeyes.
“He played amazingly [in the national championship] too,” Gaines said. “We just thought that the Ohio State game was such a heart thriller for Georgia and Ohio State fans through the entire entirety of the game. [Ohio State] put up a hell of a game, Georgia put up a hell of a game. That game was the game of the season, in my opinion.”
The flavor will include candied buckeyes — peanut butter balls covered in chocolate — as a primary ingredient in the cookie dough. Alongside it will be Reese’s Peanut Butter and, for an extra crunch, Oreos were added in, a few of Bullard’s favorite flavors.
Despite the creation of the flavor, originally it was just going to be a promotion for the business. However, when the Dollanders approached Gaines and Bullard on the idea, they were all for it.
“They're great people,” Gaines said of the Dollanders. “They're marketing gurus all about doing new things, creative things… A lot of it was creative ping pong if you will. They had an idea, then I'd have an idea. And we would just go back and forth and make like ultimately what it came to.”
With one deal in the books, Gaines and Bullard move on, with eyes on other locations in Athens, a specific goal for Gaines. Alumni Cookie Dough’s deal cornered the dessert market, meaning Bullard can not sign any other deals with dessert-based companies, Gaines took calls from businesses and reached out to others directly. Though he didn’t name any places specifically, Gaines mentioned a possible deal with a tutoring organization.
The Gaines Group Activations, a startup started by Gaines, a former equipment manager for the two-time national champions, is looking to take on more athletes, specifically the women’s side of sports. Meg Kowalski, a friend of Gaines, was suggested as an athlete he’d love to work with.
“I want to work with all the student-athletes at Georgia if I can,” Gaines said. “I know that's ambitious, but Alumni is also ambitious… We really want to keep this partnership rolling and see where we can go with it.”
While the flavor is available now for all to try, an official kickoff event will begin on Saturday, April 1 with an opportunity to win a signed football from Bullard after the G-Day game on April 15.