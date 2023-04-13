Georgia football’s quest for a starting quarterback

The Georgia football team is entering the 2023 season with a chance to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in over 80 years.
The last — and only — team to win three-consecutive national championships in college football were the Minnesota Golden Gophers, capping off their trifecta with a 7-1 season in 1936. Now, the Bulldogs are on the precipice of something historic, though there is one large hurdle remaining in their path.
Former starting quarterback Stetson Bennett is departing for the NFL after leading Georgia to back-to-back national titles. Bennett, the team’s first Heisman nominee since 1992, helped the program ascend to new heights. Without him, the Bulldogs are faced with the task of finding a successor for one of the most-accomplished athletes in school history.
Bennett himself expressed confidence in the team’s ability to produce a suitable replacement.
“The way that the [Georgia football] program is, by the time that football comes around, whoever is supposed to be the starter is gonna be the starter,” Bennett said. “And they’ll be well-battled and ready to go.”
The obvious candidate for the role is Carson Beck. Beck, a four-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida, has the most experience out of any quarterback on the roster. Beck enrolled at Georgia in January 2020, and has thrown for six touchdowns and nearly 500 yards over 12 games in his career.
The majority of his in-game action came once the matchups’ outcome was already decided. Though Beck has yet to be tested in a high-leverage situation, that hasn’t impacted his confidence.
Redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff is another quarterback with a chance to seize the starting role. Vandagriff arrived at Georgia a year after Beck, rooming with tight end Brock Bowers during his freshman season. Bowers said that he’s seen a different side of Vandagriff so far throughout the spring.
“[Vandagriff] has a different sense of urgency and a sense of focus,” Bowers said. “Just getting up, studying the playbook, studying what we have that day. I’m proud of him. He seems a lot more involved in everything that’s going on.”
A self-described “pocket passer,” Vandagriff led Prince Avenue Christian to a state title in his senior year of high school, propelled by the coaching of his father, Greg Vandagriff.
Despite his high school success, Vandagriff is aware that he doesn’t have the same level of experience as Beck. To make up for that, Vandagriff said that he treats his preparation like a game — including the practices and scrimmages that are spread throughout spring training.
“Just the game flow and the game speed has probably been the biggest transition,” Vandagriff said. “And it helps being able to go against one of the best defenses in the country every day in practice.”
For Beck, the offseason has been more about improving day-by-day and developing chemistry with the newcomers on the offense.
Both players said that maintaining a consistent, calm attitude was also a focal point throughout the spring. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been very clear about what he and his staff are looking for in a starting quarterback, and grace under pressure is high on the list of priorities.
“Demeanor and communication,” Smart said. “I can get the stats, but a true quarterback is a decision-maker in our system because some systems take all the pressure off the quarterback and they just go really fast — we don’t do that. We’re a quarterback driven offense.”
Gunner Stockton, a redshirt freshman, is the third option for the signal-caller spot. Beck described Stockton as “the young gun in the quarterback room.” He said that Stockton has been intentional about trying to learn from the other quarterbacks, asking questions and working on improving himself as a player.
Many of the wide receivers on the team — including Arian Smith, who made the biggest play of the night during Georgia’s Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State — praised Stockton’s arm-strength. It’s one of the reasons Stockton was ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in the nation when he enrolled at Georgia. Smart made sure not to discount Stockton’s potential when spring practice began.
“I wouldn’t count Gunner Stockton out of this thing,” Smart said. “Because this kid is talented [and] smart. I got to see him on the scout team the entire year and really saw him grow.”
Quarterback is the most important position in football. Bad quarterback performances anchor the team, rooting them to the ground and preventing any forward momentum whatsoever. Similarly, good quarterback performances can propel a team above all realistic expectations, emphasizing the talents of every other player on the field.
Smart and the Bulldogs would be wise not to rush into any rash judgments with such a pivotal decision. This isn’t the first time Georgia has dealt with a quarterback controversy, and it won’t be the last. To ensure success in the 2023 season and beyond, Smart knows that he’ll need his best available option making the calls under center.
Beck and Vandagriff seem to understand the gravity of the situation. Both have become national champions during their time in red and black, and they’ve seen firsthand that the talent level at Georgia — from the starters down to the scout team — is one reason the program has risen to such impressive heights in recent years.