Entering Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game, one thing that was at the top of many Georgia fan’s watchlist was the battle between the three quarterbacks.
Following his national championship win in California, Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett departed for the NFL. The challenge now for head coach Kirby Smart: choose a quarterback to succeed the back-to-back national champion for the sought-after spot as Georgia’s starting quarterback.
“At the end of the day, it's all about what's best for the team,” quarterback Brock Vandagriff said. “I just think that there's some plays that maybe won't be ran when [Beck is] in and there will be some plays that will be ran when me or Gunner [are] in, but that's just part of it and you're going to have that in whatever system you're in.”
Vying for the spot is rising junior Carson Beck, rising redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton and rising redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff, all who have been with the Bulldogs through either one or both of their championship seasons.
Beck, who saw playing time in the 2023 national championship game against TCU, had a successful outing this afternoon leading the Red team with 211 passing yards and one touchdown.
“I'm content with the way that I attacked and performed throughout spring and approached the competition part of it, " Beck said. “Really just focusing on myself first and foremost and trying to better myself in the little areas that I think I can improve.”
On the first drive of the game, Beck went long, hitting tight end Brock Bowers to put the Red team in scoring position. His downfield success continued, as he connected with Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard pass later in the first, and Bowers again for a 16-yard pass in the second quarter.
Vandagriff started the game off strong with a 29-yard scoring pass to Jackson Meeks early in the second quarter. This run reduced the deficit to 21-10, still trailing the Red team.
“I thought Brock used his legs several times to break out of there and take off running,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Brock unfortunately had some guys that dropped the ball on him. I thought the balls were really well thrown and should've been caught. He did a nice job in the pocket of making those throws.”
Stockton got off to a slower start, but ended up leading the Black team with 144 passing yards on the afternoon.
“He’s going to be good,” receiver Arian Smith — who had a pair of touchdowns at G-Day — said. “He’s so young, man. His potential is unlimited. He’s gonna get better as time goes on.”
As of now, these three will continue to fight and compete for the lone quarterback spot, as they wait for a decision from Smart.
“It's hard because I've got to go back and watch the tape as always. I thought both of them had good composure, good pocket presence,” Smart said. “I was really pleased with all three quarterbacks and what you saw today was some of what we’ve seen all spring. We have three good quarterbacks who can make the throws and do a really good job, I was pleased with those guys.”