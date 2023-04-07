Offensive linemen Amarius Mims and defensive back Tykee Smith addressed the media on Thursday, April 6, following another of Georgia football's spring practices. Here are some key takeaways from their comments.
Competing upfront
Rising junior offensive tackle Mims is one of Georgia's best offensive tackle recruits of all time. The former five-star comes in at a towering 6-foot-7, 330-pounds and is likely to replace former Georgia offensive tackle, Broderick Jones.
"My improvement came from sitting back and watching the guys in front of me," Mims said. "The relationship I have with Broderick, of course, Jamaree [Salyer], Warren [McClendon] and all those guys. Just watching them and them teaching me the things I know now that allowed me to grow in a lot of areas on and off the field."
The Bulldogs have a unique problem amongst their offensive line. Because they have so many talented offensive linemen, it allows numerous guys to get looks at center, guard and tackle, but can make it difficult to settle on just five starters.
"As of right now, not only me but everyone is in a little rotation right now," Mims said. "We have a lot of guys who can play. We're like one deep, two deep. It'll be very interesting this spring and fall because we got so many guys that can do what I did last year."
With Mims already a physical specimen, one of his main goals this offseason was to improve his mental game. Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels has helped him do that this spring, and Mims really values their relationship.
"My big thing was not getting frustrated when I mess up, and those small talks with him allow me to just go on play after play," Mims said. "I know if I mess up, I can go onto the next play. I can go talk to him about anything on the field and off the field. He's helped me grow so much."
Battling in the secondary
Former West Virginia safety Smith transferred to Georgia in 2021 after exploding onto the scene as a true freshman. Smith was voted freshman All-America in his first year and All-America First Team as a sophomore. In his final season with West Virginia, he finished fourth on the team in tackles, second in tackles for loss and tied for first in interceptions.
Smith suffered an injury during the preseason in his first year with Bulldogs and was forced to miss the season's first five games. He first saw the field against Auburn, where he recorded three tackles in a win. In 2022, Smith was a pivotal contributor to Georgia's defense and stepped up in big-time games.
"It's definitely a blessing just to have a spring to go through because I've never been through a spring before," Smith said. "Finally getting an offseason to go through here fully healthy and gaining confidence back has definitely been the biggest thing."
Smith has been listed at the 'star' or slot cornerback position for the Bulldogs, which rising junior Javon Bullard thrived in last season. It’s unclear where Smith will line up this season. He could come in to spell Bullard for reps throughout the year, but with the departure of safety Christopher Smith to the NFL Draft, he could be used in a very versatile role.
"I can't really speak on my role right now because that's the coach's decision at the end of the day," Tykee Smith said. "We got a lot of good guys on the backend, so we've just been rotating guys everywhere to see who fits best where."