Defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse and wide receiver Arian Smith addressed the media on Tuesday, March 28, following another of Georgia football’s spring practices. Here are some key takeaways from their comments.
Fortifying the front seven
Georgia will have to replace significant pieces within its front seven this upcoming season, with Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Robert Beal heading to the National Football League. Carter and Smith are essentially locked into being first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, while Beal will fall somewhere on day two or three.
While it may be difficult to replace the talented group, the Bulldogs have done it many times before. In the past two years, the Bulldogs have had seven defensive linemen or linebackers taken within the first 100 picks of the NFL Draft, four being first-round picks.
This year, a plethora of young guys and veterans will compete for starting spots within the talented unit.
“I just see a lot of guys stepping up and accepting their new roles on the team,” Stackhouse said. “Knowing Jalen Carter is leaving just opens up a bigger spot for other guys to showcase their talents, show what they can provide to help us win games.”
Sophomores Bear Alexander and Mykel Williams, both top-10 defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class according to the 247sports composite, could play big roles in next year’s defense. The two rising stars will likely compete with Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Zion Logue and Tramel Walthour throughout the spring.
“Z Lo [Zion Logue] getting more reps in practice and striking alongside Tramel Walthour, playing end and sometimes Jack [outside linebacker],” Stackhouse said. “Chance for people like Bear Alexander and Mykel Williams to go up there and showcase that they can start and play in big games.”
Developing the right mindset
As Arian Smith enters his third spring practice with the Bulldogs, staying focused and being mentally tough is something he knows all about. The speedy wide receiver has dealt with multiple lower body injuries in his collegiate career and missed more games than he’s played in the past two years because of it. This spring, he is looking to further his game to more than a field stretcher.
“My mindset is to get better at football as a whole, not just going deep, like the small stuff too,” Smith said. “Blocking, catching short routes, taking it for 50, mostly everything.”
In last year’s Peach Bowl matchup against Ohio State, Smith hauled in a 76-yard touchdown to put Georgia within one score halfway through the fourth quarter. When asked how many times he has watched the highlight moment since the game, he said he’s focused more on the team’s improvement than looking back on the spectacular play.
“I try not to look at the stuff,” Smith said. “It’s not about me, it’s about the team. Great touchdown, but it wasn’t all me.”