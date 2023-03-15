The Georgia football team — including head coach Kirby Smart, receiver Ladd McConkey, running back Kendall Milton and defensive lineman Zion Logue — spoke with the media on Tuesday, March 14, to kick off the spring football season. Here are some of the key points from their statements.
Questions at quarterback
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is leaving Athens for the NFL draft, fresh off leading the team to a pair of national championships. In his absence, Smart and his staff will have to find a replacement for one of the most accomplished players in team history.
The Bulldogs already have a number of candidates on the roster. Smart said that returnees Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff will be splitting time with the starters, for the time being. Milton — who enrolled in January 2020, the same month as Beck — said that he’s looking forward to playing with the duo, no matter who winds up with the starting job.
“I’m excited to go through the spring, go through the fall, just being able to see the guys battling it out,” Milton said. “And at the end of the day, I’m comfortable with both [Beck and Vandagriff]. At the end of the day, they’re both — I’ve seen them both make big plays, I’ve seen them both show that they understand the offense.”
Smart noted that Gunner Stockton has come a “long way” in his development as a player, despite only being with the team for one season at this point. Smart said that Stockton would also be considered for the vacancy at the starting position and that he “wouldn’t count him out.”
A coordinated change
Over the offseason, former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken took a job with the Baltimore Ravens, leaving the Bulldogs for the NFL. Mike Bobo was promoted from within to replace him.
Bobo — who served as offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs from 2007 through 2014 — rejoined as an offensive analyst in January 2022. In just one season with this iteration of the team, he’s inspired lots of confidence from the players, according to McConkey.
“[Bobo] did a lot for us last year — just helping us out, whether it’s calling plays or just giving us a little insight on how to run a route or anything like that,” McConkey said. “So, I’m super excited that he’s here, and that he’s taken over. I'm looking forward to it and I feel like we can do better than ever.”
Incoming receiving talent
McConkey isn’t the only notable receiver on Georgia’s roster, though. The Bulldogs added a plethora of receiving talent in the offseason, including three freshman wideouts and a pair of receiver acquisitions through the transfer portal.
Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas are both joining Georgia, leaving Missouri and Mississippi State respectively. Each player led their team in receiving during the 2022 season, and Lovett posted a six-catch, 84-yard performance when Georgia played Missouri in October.
Smart said that their experience in the SEC was one reason that Georgia felt confident in the transfers’ ability to contribute next season.
“They're guys that have competed in our league. They caught a lot of passes in our league, they’ve been very productive in our league,” Smart said. “And it was a position that we were losing several players at, and we needed to be able to help our quarterbacks. Your quarterbacks need some weapons to throw to.”