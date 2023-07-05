Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint pleaded guilty Monday to speeding as part of a plea deal in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. In exchange for his pleading guilty to the speeding charge, the second charge against him, reckless driving, was dismissed.
“I would like to apologize to the citizens of Athens-Clarke County for my behavior on May 23, 2023,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said to the Athens Banner-Herald. “I realize that I put you in danger and that there is no excuse for driving as fast as I was. The choice to drive at that speed was mine alone, but I also realize as a member of the UGA football team, my choices can have a negative effect on my team. For that, I also apologize to the University of Georgia, my teammates and the Bulldog Nation. I accept my punishment and will do better moving forward.”
Rosemy-Jacksaint received six months probation and a $1,013 fine. He is also required to attend a state-certified defensive driving class and traffic violator impact program, which he’s already completed, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.
Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested after an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer caught him driving at around 90 miles per hourAtlanta Highway on May 23.
Rosemy-Jacksaint spent about an hour in Clarke County Jail before being released on bonds totaling $2,000.Nineteen year old Zion Malik Bouie — a relative of recent Georgia addition Deyon “Smoke” Bouie — was also in the car.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is the most recent Bulldog to be arrested. Fellow receiver De’Nylon Morrissete was arrested for a DUI and three separate driving charges on May 8, the same month as Rosemy-Jacksaint.
“No one is more embarrassed than Marcus Rosemy and his parents,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at the SEC spring meetings on May 30. “Oh my gosh, they’re just crushed. But Marcus has to learn from this, so does DeNylon.”