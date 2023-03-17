Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and defensive back Javon Bullard addressed the media on Thursday, March 16, following their second spring practice, speaking on the departure of former Bulldogs, and the rise of current and new ones.
As a number of players depart for the 2023 NFL Draft, Georgia has several holes to fill before the start of the season. Losing starting defensive backs Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith will be a big hit to Georgia’s secondary, as Ringo will possibly be a first-round pick, and Smith was All-SEC first team.
“Kelee was a great player along with Chris,” Bullard said. “He did what he had to do here. Those guys are onto bigger and better things, but it’s still the next man up mentality, whether that’s the safety position or the corner position. As far as corners, Kamari [Lassiter] is probably the leader of that group based on experience, and I know he’s going to continue to lead them in the right direction.”
Bullard said the defensive backs have been taking reps at each position, getting chances at corner, star and safety.
Lassiter will likely be one of Georgia’s starting cornerbacks next year, but much of the cornerback room is young. Rising sophomore Daylen Everette was a five-star prospect and a top-30 player in his class, according to the 247sports composite. The Norfolk, Virginia native played 132 snaps last season, the second most out of any returning corners.
The Bulldogs will also take a heavy hit in the trenches, as offensive linemen Broderick Jones, Warren Ericson and Warren McClendon look to begin their professional careers. Replacing two starting pieces of the offensive line is a challenging task, especially when losing two starting tackles. Fortunately, they have plenty of options up front.
Jones is leaving big shoes to fill at left tackle after allowing just one quarterback hit and zero sacks in his final season. Rising junior Amarius Mims is a candidate to take over the spot. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle is tied with former Georgia offensive lineman and current Los Angeles Charger Jamaree Salyer for Georgia’s top-rated offensive line recruit of all time.
While it is rare to see freshmen start up front for Georgia, Van Pran spoke positively about the former five-star, freshman tackle Monroe Freeling.
“I think he’s really athletic, which really surprised me,” Van Pran said. “I think a lot of the time when you see a taller muscular guy, you may assume that they’re a little bit stiffer, but he’s a really good athlete. He moves really well, runs well, cuts well. He does a tremendous job in the weight room. He’s really strong, so I’m really proud of the work he’s come in and put in.”
Freeling was the highest-rated player in South Carolina and top-five at his position for the 2023 recruiting class.