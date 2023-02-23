Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on Wednesday on charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets, according to the Athens-Clarke County arrest records.
According to the ACC arrest records, Dumas-Johnson was released at 7:15 p.m., less than an hour after being booked. The UGA police log has records of two unidentified vehicles “driving in a reckless manner while apparently racing each other on the roadway,” at 8:02 p.m. on Jan. 10, the night after UGA won the 2023 national championship.
“We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes," a press release from the UGA Athletic Association said. "The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”
Jamon Dumas-Johnson was a crucial part of Georgia's national championship team. He appeared in all 15 games during the season, recording 70 tackles on the year — good for second-most on the team. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football.
Neither Dumas-Johnson nor head coach Kirby Smart are expected to speak with the media until Georgia begins spring practice in March.