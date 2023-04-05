Georgia quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff spoke with the media Tuesday evening following practice. Both quarterbacks are firmly entrenched in the battle to replace Stetson Bennett as Georgia’s starter, and the competition for the job has been fierce this spring.
“Since I've been here, it's been constant competition since my freshman year,” Beck said. “We have a very deep quarterback room, and I think we have deep rooms all over the place. I mean, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line. That's how it should be. I mean, we're at the University of Georgia and we're one of the best programs in the country and every position has competition. I think that brings the best out of all of us.”
Beck entered the spring as the favorite to win the job due to his experience as Georgia’s backup quarterback last season. He appeared in seven games in 2022, including the national championship, and completed 26 of 35 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.
“Last year was really big for me,” Beck said. “Obviously, Stetson had a great year and went out on top, which was awesome. He did really well in certain games, we got up big, and I got to get some experience in a few of those games. I guess the biggest thing I would say is having the experience and continuing to grow on that with further reps and the more practices that we get [in the spring].”
Vandagriff played sparingly in 2022. He appeared in three games and did not attempt a pass. As a former five-star who was one of the top recruits in his class, it may be a surprise to some that in two years with little playing time, Vandagriff has never flirted with the transfer portal. However, Vandagriff was adamant that the competition is what drew him to Georgia in the first place.
“My mindset was ‘Hey, I'm learning stuff, I'm getting better under coach Monken and now coach Bobo,’” Vandagriff said. “If I wasn't getting reps, if I wasn't getting better, then yeah, I would have left. But just being able to know that my game is getting better mentally and physically, I'm learning so much about the game of football and I'm going against one of the best defenses in the nation. I was being a better player for it.”
Quarterback isn’t the only major change that Georgia’s offense underwent this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Todd Monken left for the NFL, and was replaced by current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who served as an offensive analyst last season. Bobo was previously Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2007-2014.
“It's been really good,” Beck said of Bobo’s presence. “Obviously, him playing the position of quarterback and doing it and being here, he knows what we're going through and he connects and relates to us on that level because he's done it before. He's really positive. He does a really good job with the offense and rallying guys and getting guys going for practice. I'm really excited to keep working with him and see how it goes.”
There’s a long way to go before Georgia’s quarterback battle is truly decided. Rising sophomore Gunner Stockton is firmly in the mix as well, and each practice is crucial in distinguishing which quarterback will be leading Georgia’s offense in 2023.
“You come to UGA for competition,” Vandagriff said. “I knew that coming in. Coach, he's going to put the best guy out there. He's going to give the best guy that gives Georgia the best chance to win, he's going to be out there. Being in this competition, it's a blessing. I feel like I'm going to be a better player for it, regardless of the outcome.”