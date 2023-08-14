The defending back-to-back national champions rank atop of college football to start the 2023 season.
On Monday, the preseason AP poll was officially released, and Georgia placed No. 1 in the country after finishing the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in the country. This is the first time Georgia has ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 in 15 years
Georgia received 60 of 63 possible first-place votes, as Michigan and Ohio State received two and one vote respectively.
The Bulldogs have placed at the top of nearly every released poll from the offseason. From the USA TODAY’s coaches poll to the Student Media Poll, the Bulldogs have sat atop of the rankings.
These results come off the heels of Georgia being selected to win the SEC East and the SEC Championship by the media at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee. Georgia also had 16 players selected to preseason All-SEC teams.
The Bulldogs are one of six different SEC teams in the top 25. They’re joined by No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 LSU in the top five. The other teams include No. 12 Tennessee, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M. Texas and Oklahoma — who will join the SEC after the 2023 season — ranked 11th and 20th, respectively.
The Bulldogs are set to defend their No. 1 ranking on Sept. 2 when they take on UT Martin for the first game of the season.