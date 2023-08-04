On Thursday, Georgia wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Arian Smith spoke to the media after the team’s first preseason practice.
Both redshirt juniors are entering their fourth season with the Bulldogs, but they’ve had very different college careers. While McConkey took off after his redshirt season and has been producing at a higher level each season, Smith has dealt with a myriad of injuries across his time with the team—-so much so that he has never completed preseason camp.
“It’s been rough honestly when I was hurt,” Smith said. “But like now I try not to [dwell] on things like that because the only person that matters [is me] and what I think.”
Smith has brought up that he’s never gotten the opportunity to play a full camp and appears to be enjoying just being out on the field.
Smith isn’t just focused on enjoying himself, but competing and earning his place atop the depth chart. With several returns, the additions of three new freshmen and high level transfers in Dominic Lovett from MIssouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State, the wide receiver room is deeper than it’s been in recent years.
“We have three guys at every position that can go in and won’t skip a beat,” McConkey said. “Obviously we all have our different ways [and] styles of play, but there’s so many guys that can go in and contribute, so that’s exciting. Stay fresh the whole time, if we can always have fresh guys and be able to play fast, it’ll be special.”
One thing that separates Smith from the rest of the room is his speed. The former track athlete — which he recently stepped away from to focus on football — has flashed his tremendous speed on several occasions. Smith did praise redshirt freshman C.J. Smith, freshman Anthony Evans III and even McConkey himself for their agility. McConkey was appreciative of the compliment and thought he could keep up with Smith, but said Smith and the others “got a different speed.”
McConkey’s abilities as a receiver are well known, however another thing that allows him to stand out is his work in the community. McConkey was recently nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and is on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which are both awards for community service. McConkey has done events like reading to kids and even met up with a fan to sign his jersey, after a video of the young boy opening up the gift for Christmas and crying tears of joy made rounds on social media.
“It’s a huge honor being able to do more than just football because at the end of the day, we’re not just football players,” McConkey said. “There’s so many other guys that do it with me. At Camp Sunshine, there were like 10 of us that went, so it’s not just me. But yeah, it’s cool to be recognized and to be put up for those awards.”