University of Georgia player-connection coordinator Jarvis Jones was arrested on Friday on charges of reckless driving.
Jones was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police after driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones was booked at the Clarke County jail around 11:30 p.m. He was released an hour later on a $2,400 bond.
Jones is the 15th person associated with the Georgia program who’s been arrested since the Jan. 15 crash that took the lives of Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.
While 14 players were arrested before Jones — including Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who did not play against UT Martin for what head coach Kirby Smart called an “internal issue” — Jones is the first staff member to be arrested since the incident on Jan. 15. Jones himself was on the sidelines for the game against the Skyhawks on Saturday.
Jones is a former Georgia football player himself, as he played with the team in 2011 and 2012. He’s worked with the Georgia staff since he retired from the NFL in 2016.
UGA Athletics and head coach Kirby Smart have not yet made statements on the arrest.