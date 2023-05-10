On Monday, May 8, Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested in Oconee County and charged with a DUI and three other driving charges. Morrisette was released on a bond of $1,721.
Morrissette was found at fault for crashing into another vehicle, according to the report. The report stated that witnesses to the scene saw Morrissette’s car drive past them at a high speed and collide with the back of the other vehicle.
Corporal Patrick Holl, the officer at the scene, reported suspicion of marijuana use based on smell, Morrissette’s red eyes and a green film on Morrissette’s tongue. He also found a black digital scale in Morrisette’s vehicle, according to the report.
The report stated that Morrissette later consented to have his blood sampled and received a blood test at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Morrissette is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. The rising sophomore saw action as a reserve in 10 out of 13 games in last season’s national championship run. He finished the year with four catches for 34 yards and a single carry for eight rushing yards.
Morrissette most recently saw action in G-Day, suiting up for the Black team. He had three catches for 15 yards alongside a single carry for no gain.
Morrissette was expected to provide depth for a wide receiver room that lost AD Mitchell, Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson to the transfer portal and NFL draft respectively.
At the time of publication, no official statement has been made by the University of Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart, Morrissette or anyone representing Morrissette.