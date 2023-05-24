University of Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested on Tuesday on charges of reckless driving and speeding.
An Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer was conducting a speed check on Atlanta Highway around 3 p.m. and caught Rosemy-Jacksaint driving at around 90 miles per hour, according to Shaun Barnett, public information officer with ACCPD.
A second person, 19-year-old Zion Malik Bouie, was also in the car, according to a police report. Bouie is a relative of Deyon "Smoke" Bouie, a former Texas A&M cornerback who announced his decision to transfer to Georgia in January. Bouie was not arrested or charged.
Rosemy-Jacksaint was booked into the Clarke County Jail at 4:33 p.m. and was released about an hour later, according to the Clarke County Jail booking log. He was released on bonds totaling $2,000.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound rising senior is the second Bulldog to be arrested this month. Fellow receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested for a DUI and three separate driving charges on May 8.
Rosemy-Jacksaint is going into his fourth season with the Bulldogs. Last season was the Pompano Beach, Florida, native’s best season with the team, totaling 29 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns.
With the departure of former Georgia receivers Kearis Jackson, AD Mitchell and Dominick Blaylock to the draft and transfer portal respectively, Rosemy-Jacksaint was expected to see even more targets come his way this upcoming season.
At the time of this publication, no official statement has been made by the University of Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart, Rosemy-Jacksaint or anyone representing Rosemy-Jacksaint.