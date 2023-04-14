A new cast of characters will headline Georgia’s air attack in 2023. An array of departures on offense have created a level of turnover in the passing game that the team hasn’t seen in years. While there are some familiar faces returning, Georgia is dealing with a largely retooled group of pass-catchers.
Key losses
Adonai “AD” Mitchell’s transfer to Texas tossed a wrench in some of the Bulldogs’ plans at wideout for 2023. Although he played just four snaps in the 2022 regular season after an injury against Samford, he returned in time for the playoff. Mitchell lived up to his status as a postseason hero when he scored in both of Georgia’s playoff games, including the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Georgia’s other major losses at wide receiver are Kearis Jackson, who declared for the NFL Draft, and Dominick Blaylock, who entered the transfer portal. Jackson was a reliable veteran presence in the slot, and Blaylock showed promise as a freshman in 2019 but was largely phased out of the offense by knee injuries.
Another big loss in the passing game came when tight end Darnell Washington declared for the NFL Draft. Washington’s mammoth presence as a blocker will likely be what is missed most about him, but Georgia is still losing a talented red zone threat. Rising sophomore Oscar Delp will be looked upon to pick up the slack left by Washington as a blocker and in the play-action game.
“It's not the same [without Washington],” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We don't have that same mass and movement. It doesn't just affect the run game, it affects the play-action pass game. Where Darnell Washington was elite was he could go out on the perimeter and block you and he could get vertical on a play-action, but when we match protect, he was like having an extra lineman. Oscar Delp's doing that. Oscar's really been a pleasant surprise blocking this spring. He's come so far.”
The tight end room is also losing other veterans in Arik Gilbert, Ryland Goede and Brett Seither, who transferred to Nebraska, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech respectively. Newcomers Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin will be depended on to round out the depth at tight end.
Gone portaling
The Bulldogs made receiver a priority in the portal this offseason, and hauled in two major acquisitions in Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri. Both players led their team in receiving yards last year and could be counted on to help Georgia reload its receiving corps.
Thomas’ time in Athens has been marred by legal issues, but he has returned to the field after his charges were dropped. A raw talent who didn’t play football until he was a junior in high school, Thomas demonstrated his ability as a deep threat at Mississippi State. He is a fitting candidate to step into the “X” receiver role left behind by Mitchell.
“The biggest thing with Rara is he's showing us that he can make plays downfield, which we really need,” Smart said. “He catches the ball well, but he has to learn the system. For him, it's little administrative things, what's my split? What's the call? Where do I get the signal? Where do I line up? He wasn't in a system where he had to do all those things so there's a bit of a learning curve there, but he's a guy with a great amount of ability who has to be more dependable.”
Lovett is an explosive athlete who excels at getting off the line quickly and creating space. Last year against Georgia, he had six catches for 84 yards and led all receivers in a game where Missouri gave Georgia it l they could handle. Now a Bulldog himself, Lovett is expected to become one of Georgia’s premier playmakers out of the slot.
“Dom has picked things up nicely,” Smart said. “He's very intelligent, and he's been able to make some plays down the field. He gets to match up against Tykee [Smith], [Javon] Bullard, and Joenel [Aguero] a lot, and he's made some plays on those guys. I'm very happy with what he's been able to pick up.”
Big returns
The blow to Georgia’s pass-catching crop is significantly softened by the return of All-American tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers has established himself as one of the nation’s most prolific tight ends, and once again enters the spring as Georgia’s top target.
“[Brock] came in, worked hard, and was an All-American his freshman year,” rising junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter said. “His sophomore year, he did the same thing every day. He worked hard. He’s not the biggest vocal guy, but you can see whenever you watch him that he’s leading by example. I think that’s what makes him such a great player, that he’s just willing to do the things that it takes to be great.”
Georgia’s best return at receiver is rising junior Ladd McConkey who impressed last year as a redshirt sophomore and emerged as one of the team’s top big-play threats. McConkey has rare quickness and a knack for making plays after the catch, and should be one of newly-promoted offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s favorite weapons in 2023.
Other returning receivers who saw significant snaps last year and could take on bigger roles in 2023 include rising junior Arian Smith, rising senior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and rising sophomore Dillon Bell. A former track star, Smith possesses blazing speed and is arguably one of the fastest players in the entire country. He has been dogged by injuries throughout his college career, but if he’s able to stay on the field he could be one of college football’s biggest home run threats. For evidence of that, look no further than his 76-yard touchdown against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff that turned the game on its head.
"My mindset is just to get better at football as a whole,” Smith said of his goals going into the season. “Not just going deep but small stuff, too. Everything: the details, blocks, catching short routes, and taking it for 50. Everything all around as a receiver."
Rosemy-Jacksaint returns as the elder statesman of the receiver room, and as one of the group’s better possession receivers. His strong hands and athletic ability make him a threat to come down with just about any jump ball, and he is also one of the most formidable blockers that the receiving corps has to offer.
Bell impressed as a freshman last year when given the opportunity, making five starts for Georgia and leading the team in receiving against Vanderbilt with a 54 yard offering. Bell possesses efficient route-running ability and a talent for picking up yards after the catch. With an increased role, Bell could become one of Georgia’s premier space creators as the Bulldogs figure out the “bells and whistles” of their new-look offense in 2023.