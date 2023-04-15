To mark the end of the spring football season, Georgia football held its annual intrasquad spring game on April 15 at Sanford Stadium. The Red team leads 24-19 at the half. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Red offense heats up quick
The Red team’s offense heated up quickly, leading the Black team by two scores within the first minutes of the game.
Arian Smith of the Red team was on fire in the first half, scoring a pair of touchdowns, with one two-yard rush and one six-yard reception from quarterback Carson Beck.
For the black team, wide receiver Jackson Meeks answered back in the second quarter with a 29-yard reception from Brock Vandagriff for their first touchdown of the game. The score narrowed the deficit to 21-10, but the Black team still trailed.
Defense underwhelms
While the offense quickly got rolling, the defense was relatively quiet for both teams.
Christen Miller and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of the Red defense had the only sacks of the half. Freshman CJ Allen led the team in tackles with four. Several players were tied in tackles with two. AJ Harris and Jordan Hall had the only pass breakups for the Red team.
Xavian Sorey led the Black team with five tackles. Jamon Dumas-Johnson was tied for second on the team in tackles with three. Javon Bullard totaled the only pass breakup for the Black team.
Quarterbacks go head-to-head
After two time national champion Stetson Bennett said goodbye to the Bulldogs this past fall, the team is in search of their new starting quarterback.
Quarterbacks Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff went head-to-head this afternoon, vying for the starter spot this upcoming fall.
Beck started off strong with a successful six-play, 70-yard opening drive. The possession included a 39-yard pass to tight end Brock Bowers, putting the Red team in scoring position. Beck’s arm helped the Red team jump out to a 21-3 lead.
Vandagriff and Stockon also had some action in the first half. Beck had the aforementioned 29-yard touchdown, and Stockton scored on a four-yard rush.