Former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.
After not being selected through the first three days, Podlesny isn’t unsigned for long, joining the Minnesota special teams unit shortly after day three.
The Vikings signed Podlesny likely due to his 82.4% success rate in career field goals and a 98.9% extra point rate in his career. Podlesny will likely compete with kicker Greg Joseph in training camp for a roster spot, which is less guaranteed since Podlesny was undrafted.
The former walk-on at Georgia proved vital in several big moments including a 53-yard game winner in the 2021 Peach Bowl. He proved his consistent value for Georgia as the main kicker for three seasons.
Podlesny was consistent for Georgia, but often struggled from ranges over 40 yards which likely is what caused him to fall low on most NFL draft boards. However, with his consistency inside 40 yards, he could be a major contributor for the Vikings if his range does improve.