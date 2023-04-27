Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Jalen @breadmanjalen !! The @Eagles are lucky to have you. Super happy for you and proud of you. You’ve come a long way since your first day in Athens and I know that tonight is a dream come true. Looking forward to watching you dominate on Sundays. GO DAWGS !!— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 28, 2023
Carter was once projected as a top-five pick in the draft, though his stock dropped due to off-the-field issues and concerns related to his performance at Georgia’s pro day. As pick nine, he was still the first Georgia player selected in this year’s draft, though he did slide a bit below previously predicted.
By selecting him, the Eagles will receive a dynamic pass-rushing force capable of changing the momentum of a game on any play. At Georgia, Carter accumulated 83 tackles, 18.5 for a loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.
He also displayed his versatility as a Bulldog, playing several positions across the defensive line. Now that he’s joining a defense featuring players such as Fletcher Cox and Hasson Reddick, that positional flexibility could come into play. Additionally, he’ll join former teammates Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis on the defense.
Carter had a habit of making plays when the lights were brightest. His forced fumble was one of the biggest plays during Georgia’s victory over No. 1 Tennessee. Against No. 14 LSU, Carter racked up four tackles — two for loss — and a picture-perfect sack to deliver Georgia its first SEC championship since 2017.