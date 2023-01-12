Entering the 2023 national championship, Javon Bullard had never intercepted a pass.
That was no fault of his own — as Georgia’s starting nickel cornerback, Bullard isn’t on the field as often as his outside cornerback counterparts Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter. Bullard’s role in coverage typically isn’t as conducive to highlight-worthy plays, either. The sophomore defender is frequently playing press-man coverage, huddled up close to the line of scrimmage, jockeying for position with receivers and trying to prevent the opposing offense from developing a rhythm.
Even with that lack of statistical production, when his fellow defenders speak of Bullard, they can’t say enough about his importance to the defense. Smael Mondon Jr. led the Bulldogs with five tackles during the national championship. Like Bullard, Mondon just finished his sophomore season, and he stressed the impact of Bullard’s intangibles on the rest of the Georgia team.
“I feel like he kind of embodies our DNA traits,” Mondon said. “All of them, really. Just toughness, resiliency, composure, all of that. So just having a guy like that on the team, having a guy you can depend on is really great.”
Bullard’s intangibles translated to results in Los Angeles, as he pulled down a pair of interceptions and added a fumble recovery to top off his night. Bullard was all over the field, flying to the football and making life difficult for TCU whenever he was in play. In the process, he became the first Georgia player with two interceptions in a game since Derion Kendrick accomplished that same feat in the 2021 Orange Bowl victory against Michigan.
Christopher Smith is another member of Georgia’s secondary alongside Bullard. Smith just finished his last game in a Georgia uniform, and in his time with the Bulldogs, he’s seen Bullard’s development as a player. As such, Smith was impressed by Bullard’s performance on New Years, though he didn’t seem shocked to see the sophomore shining on such a large stage.
“He’s always been that to me. Everybody else just didn’t know yet,” Smith said. “Like I said, he’s just always been a hard worker: a lot of determination, a lot of fight and he just made so many amazing plays for us tonight.”
Bullard’s fight — his determination — is what makes him such a vital piece of the Georgia defense. Listed at 5 foot-11 and 180 pounds, Bullard isn’t even close to the most physically imposing athlete on the field. You wouldn’t know that from watching him play, though.
Bullard’s typical game is a whirlwind of action — he’s constantly flying into the backfield, impacting the running game, stifling opposing receivers and launching himself into larger players like he’d never heard the words “self preservation” in his life. Bullard hits like a linebacker, moves like a defensive back and carries himself like he’s got a personal vendetta against every opponent who steps in his path.
But despite the snarl that seems perpetually plastered across his face when he’s on the field, Bullard was pensive when reflecting upon the best game of his career thus far.
“As a kid, you know, you always dream of moments like this,” Bullard said. “And just to see those moments and accomplishments and things like that come true, it’s just a surreal feeling. I’m extremely blessed to be in the position I am. I just thank God for it every day.”
Next season, Georgia’s cadre of defensive backs will likely be missing a few notable names from this season, and Bullard could be called upon in an increased role. If Monday’s performance was any indication, he’ll be more than up to the task.