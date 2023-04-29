Kearis Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted on day three of the 2023 NFL draft. Jackson is the second player to be signed after going undrafted, joining Jack Podlesny in doing so.
Jackson was with the Bulldogs for the past five seasons and played a role as the team became back-to-back national champions. He provided his athletic skill set not just on the offensive side of the ball but was a contributor in the return game.
In his career with Georgia, he totaled 78 catches, 1,107 receiving yards and four touchdowns with his best season in 2021. Jackson also had over 1,000 return yards in his career fielding both punts and kicks.
Although not the biggest at 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, Jackson joins an empty wide receiving core headlined by Treylon Burks. As such, he’ll have a strong opportunity to work his way up the depth chart.
He will be able to display his talents as a special team player, whether it be as a returner or not. This aspect will key for Jackson making his way through training camp and onto the active roster.
As Jackson joins the Titans, he will get to work closely with new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and long time special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman to find a role within the team.