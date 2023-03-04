On Friday, March 3, the second day of the NFL combine’s workouts started. Cornerbacks, safeties and special teams players, including one punter and one long snapper, competed in the drills.
The Bulldogs had only two players compete in individual drills on Friday. Cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith looked to follow up on the Bulldogs’ impressive day at the combine on Thursday.
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny was in attendance at the combine, but like every other kicker, he sat out of the drills. This was unlike former Georgia player and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda, who participated in the individual drills and impressed in last year’s combine.
Ringo likely impressed scouts at this year’s combine with his 40-yard-dash time. Ringo ran the 40 in 4.36 seconds, placing him tied not just for fifth place among the defensive backs, but out of everyone in the combine so far.
Ringo tied with South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush and was only .01 seconds off from being tied with Emmanuel Forbes and Deonte Banks, cornerbacks from Mississippi State and Maryland respectively. Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II, a Suwanee, Georgia native, has the fastest time through two days at the combine.
While Ringo certainly demonstrated his speed, his other athletic traits didn’t pop out as much. His 10’2” broad jump and 33.50” vertical fell towards the bottom of the other cornerbacks and right in the middle of all other prospects so far.
Smith’s combine didn’t particularly stand out either. He posted a 33.00” vertical, placing him near the bottom of all safeties and a 9’8” broad jump, tying him with Florida State safety Jammie Robinson for the worst broad jump out of all safeties. Alongside his 4.62 40 time, Smith’s athleticism didn’t shine like his teammates’ did yesterday.
Speaking of, Nolan Smith, who stole the show on day one, and his numbers continue to look impressive. While neither he, nor former teammate Robert Beal Jr., participated in the bench press that many other players from yesterday participated in, comparing his numbers against traditionally more athletic corners makes his scores even more impressive.
Nolan’s 40-yard dash time of 4.39 has him tied for eighth place out of everyone in the combine so far. He sits only .01 seconds away from Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who dazzled at the combine, and only .03 seconds away from Ringo, his former teammate. His 41.50” vertical has him tied for fourth place with Gonzalez and Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, who like Gonzalez, had a great combine.
Bulldog players will continue to make their combine debuts on Saturday, March 4. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, wide receiver Kearis Jackson and tight end Darnell Washington will look to impress in front of NFL scouts, coaches and general managers.