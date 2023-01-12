A year after eight Georgia defenders were selected in the NFL draft, including a record-setting five defenders who went in the first round, the Bulldogs were expected to regress some on the defensive side of the ball.

While Georgia did take a step back from the record-setting defense it had a year ago, this wasn’t the step back that was predicted. The Bulldogs finished the regular season as the No. 2 scoring defense in the country, only giving up 11.3 points per game.