In seven seasons, Kirby Smart has already become one of the most successful coaches in Georgia history. The Bulldogs are 81-15 since Smart took over and have won two national championships: 33-18 over Alabama in 2022 and 65-7 over TCU in 2023.
When Smart was hired in 2015, he came from Alabama with four national championships and seven seasons serving as Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator.
Now, Smart is the first head coach to win back-to-back titles since Saban did so in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
Smart played for Georgia himself from 1995-1998 as a defensive back, intercepting 13 passes during his time on the field. The opportunity to coach for his alma mater is special for Smart.
“I wouldn’t be who I am today without the University of Georgia,” Smart said. “I was lucky to get a chance to go to the University of Georgia. And I want to give back to a place that has meant so much to my life and to my family’s life and has given so much to us.”
Smart has already secured a strong legacy as Georgia’s head coach, but it’s clear that he has aspirations of achieving even more.
With two national championship wins while coaching the Bulldogs under his belt, Smart must now turn his attention to maintaining the lofty standards set to this point in his tenure in an ever-changing college football landscape.
When asked about the potential for Georgia to become a “dynasty,” defensive back Javon Bullard said playing for the Bulldogs is about more than just the current team.
“Growing up as a kid from the state of Georgia, playing for the University of Georgia, it’s special,” Bullard said. “So the word ‘dynasty,’ it’s something we’re building together. And that was built before us and it’s going to continue to be built after us.”
Quarterback Stetson Bennett said he believes Smart has positioned the Bulldogs in a place where the team can continue to compete for national titles.
“I think coach Smart has done a good job of seeing the trends of where college football is going, what needs to happen if we’re going to continue to stay relevant and compete for national championships,” Bennett said.
Smart and the Bulldogs’ roster have the talent to continue to compete at the highest levels of the sport and be in the championship conversation on a year-to-year basis.
“I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I acknowledge the relationship with the player matters much more than maybe the play you call, than maybe the practice habit you create, or anything else,” Smart said. “It’s ‘Will those players play hard for each other, and do they believe in their coaching staff, that their coaching staff cares for them?’ And that allows you to sustain.”
Georgia’s players’ admiration for their head coach is clear. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson believes that Smart will be remembered as one of college football’s top coaches.
“Coach Smart is going to go down as one of the best to ever do it,” Dumas-Johnson said. “Defensive coach for 11 years, DC [defensive coordinator]. He knows the game like the back of his hand. He knows what’s going to happen before it happens.”
In the fourth quarter of the game against TCU, Smart called two timeouts to give curtain calls to some of Georgia’s leaders: Bennett, Christopher Smith, Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter and Robert Beal. Smart said he wanted to give those players that moment to thank them for their contributions to the team.
“Because of what they’ve done for this program,” Smart said. “I got really emotional, and these guys will tell you, before the Ohio State game, I don’t know what got into me. I hadn’t been that way forever. I don’t know if it was exhaustion, stress, anxiety. But I got pretty emotional. And I held it together tonight for the most part, but that moment with the timeouts, seeing Stetson and those defensive players — you don’t see what they sacrifice.”
After the game, Smart had a message for Georgia fans.
“You can’t take opportunities like this for granted, and they showed up in full force,” Smart said. “And they better never get tired of it because we need them here. We need them to back us. And you can’t become complacent as a fan and we can’t become complacent as coaches.”