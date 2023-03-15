Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and select players — wide receiver Ladd McConkey, running back Kendall Milton and defensive lineman Zion Logue — were made available to the media on Tuesday, March, 14. This was the first press conference for the football team since the fatal car crash resulting in the deaths of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.
After current and former Georgia football players faced a variety of charges in recent weeks — including racing charges against Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Jalen Carter, false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery charges against Rara Thomas, which have since been dropped, and a charge for public intoxication against Stetson Bennett — Smart emphasized that discipline is not an issue for the team in his view.
“There's no lack of control for our program,” Smart said. “I think our kids across the board will tell you that we have an incredible culture here. We have a connective tissue that brings our team together. Our guys do make mistakes. That's historically probably going to happen when you are 18 to 22-year-olds. Our job as coaches is to prevent that from happening. That starts with me, and you do it by how you educate your players and how you discipline your players. We'll continue to do that at a high standard.”
Education has played a major role in the team’s policy with illegal activity, according to Smart. He said that the team brought in both campus and city police to speak with the players on a number of issues including racing, drugs, alcohol and domestic violence.
Smart said that he was proud of the team’s guidelines for handling legal issues, both from a proactive and a reactive perspective.
Questions raised by media during the press conference focused in part on the fatal January car crash, which also resulted in injuries to offensive lineman Warren McLendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles. LeCroy was driving a vehicle rented by Georgia football recruiting. Athens-Clarke County police reports have cited excessive speed, alcohol impairment and racing as factors in the crash. Carter was later charged with reckless driving and racing.
“No policy or lack thereof policy caused [the Jan. 15] accident,” Smart said. “Policies are constantly under review and trying to find things to do better, but no policy or lack thereof, and we found no reason to change anything we have. Our workers in our department have an ability to drive a vehicle or not drive a vehicle that's rented, and those student workers and the two young ladies had permission to drive those vehicles. And they were driving them when they should not have been driving them, and that policy was broken.”
During an interview with ESPN on March 3, Smart was asked if Georgia had a culture problem — to which he responded “absolutely not.” Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, Logue, a senior on the team, said he was displeased with some of the criticism about the team’s culture.
“When people question our culture, question our character, it’s kind of like a slap in the face sometimes,” Logue said. “But, you know, that comes with it. But we just have to keep working, put our best foot forward, and we just got to keep showing that we’re one of those top teams in the country.”
Both McConkey and Milton said they agreed that there were no issues with the Georgia culture. Milton, another senior, said that driver safety has been a focal point around the program even prior to the crash.
McConkey mentioned that recovering from mistakes is another important aspect of the team’s identity.
“The main thing is if something happens, you learn from it,” McConkey said. “If you don’t, that’s where it gets bad. But I think we’ve done a good job — our coach has done a good job of setting us up the right way and putting people in our lives that can show us how to live and how to do the right thing. So, I think [the culture is] stronger than ever, and I think we’re gonna continue to build it up.”
“It was really a wake up call to the team, because everybody kind of has that mindset that they don’t think that’ll ever happen to them,” Milton said. “But when you see — when it happens to somebody that’s close to you, and it happens to a situation that hits close to home, it makes you take a reflection on yourself and make better decisions for yourself. And so I feel like, as a team, we are — we put it in our head that we have to make a difference, we have to make a change.”
In January, UGA announced it was conducting an internal investigation into the crash. The Red & Black is following this developing story and will continue to post updates.