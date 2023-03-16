On Wednesday, March 15, over a dozen current and former Georgia football players worked out at Georgia’s pro day ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. After the event concluded, head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media. Here are some key points from his comments.
Jalen Carter returns to Athens
Jalen Carter appeared at Georgia’s pro day just two weeks after turning himself in on charges of racing and reckless driving in connection with the fatal Jan. 15 crash that claimed the lives of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock.
Smart fielded a number of questions about Carter during his availability, both about the defensive lineman’s character, his mental health and his capabilities as a football player. Smart said that Carter’s work ethic and personality spoke for themselves.
“Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury,” Smart said. “And both times, he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in [during] games he was hurt, so the competitive character he’s shown has been really good. And also I think his teammates really respected Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates — they love being around him.”
Carter totalled 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in his final season with the Bulldogs, though his pro day performance did not quite live up to his standard. Carter weighed in at 323 pounds — nine pounds heavier than his mark at the NFL combine two weeks prior — and did not finish his positional drills on Wednesday.
His showing was widely panned by ESPN, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and more, though Smart said that Carter’s potential is not up for debate.
“[Carter is] a generational talent,” Smart said. “He’s very talented. I’ve been around in coaching for 18 years, and there’s very few guys that have the talent that he has.”
Opportunities for the offense
Carter isn’t the only talented Bulldog eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft. A number of offensive players will also hear their names called in April — with quarterback Stetson Bennett likely among the bunch.
Bennett just led his team to a pair of national titles, helming one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. For his efforts, he became Georgia’s first Heisman nominee since 1992. Smart said that Bennett’s record of high-level performances will make him appealing to teams at the professional level.
“I don’t think you can pick one area and say, ‘Hey, you can improve in this area,’” Smart said. “You can improve in everything. What [Bennett] has done is he’s played at the highest level of college football for a lot of games, and he’s played really well, and that speaks volumes.”
One of Bennett’s primary targets this year was tight end Darnell Washington. Washington was fourth on the team in receiving yards during the 2022 season, but Smart said that Washington has only begun to show off his abilities as a pass-catcher.
“He’s a much bigger passing threat than people probably understand,” Smart said. “He’s at 264 [pounds]. I think he becomes a weapon in that league. He’s such a great target — it’s hard to cover. So they’re gonna get a really good player on and off the field, and I’m excited to see him do well.”
While Washington and other former Georgia players prepare for the NFL draft — which will start on April 27 and run through April 29 — Smart and the team’s current players will turn their attention to spring practice, honing the next crop of Bulldogs that will replace this year’s departing draft class.