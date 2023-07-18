NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During SEC Media Days, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart revealed new information on a recent transfer.
Deyon “Smoke” Bouie — who transferred to the Bulldogs on Jan. 13 — is no longer with the team, Smart said.
“Smoke is no longer with our team,” Smart said. “It's been that way for a while. He's mutually agreed to part ways and we wish him nothing but the best.
Bouie, a former 2022 four-star commit, wasn't with with Georgia long, only playing with the team for about six months. Bouie did play in G-Day and totaled only one tackle.
“Very disappointing,” Smart said. “The decision was made on both parties. We wish him nothing but the best. He’s from where I’m from and I know a lot of people back there, but that was the decision that was made.”
The Bainbridge, Georgia, native played in four games with the Aggies and only totaled four tackles.
Bouie’s future is uncertain for now, but going forward it appears it won’t be with the Bulldogs.