On Saturday, April 1, after the Georgia football team’s first scrimmage of the spring, head coach Kirby Smart held a press conference with the media. Here are a few takeaways from his comments.
Working out the kinks
After the 2022-2023 season, Georgia lost over 25 players to graduation, the transfer portal and the NFL draft. Georgia signed 26 players to scholarships, including 18 already enrolled and practicing. With so much turnover, it seems reasonable that a first scrimmage may not go smoothly.
“It’s the same every time,” Smart said. “We don’t tackle well, a little lackadaisical, probably more penalties than we should have on a first scrimmage. Administrative penalties, signal getting in, delay of game. Things that you shouldn’t have, but we typically have in the first scrimmage. I was proud of the guys for pushing through. It rained this morning, field was a little damp, but they competed.”
While happy with the effort and the direction the team was headed in, Smart expressed disappointment with where the team as a whole was at, but more specifically the defense.
Smart named last year’s starters Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson as players that had almost lost an edge. Coming into last season, both players were tasked with replacing the three linebackers that left for the NFL. After successful seasons from each, Smart said both seemed to lose the chip on their shoulders, as complacency started to set in.
“There was a point in time there where I felt like I needed to call them in,” Smart said. “I don't know if they were practicing the same ferocity that they would have been practicing with like they were last year, and I showed some clips… Since that conversation, they both have really picked it up and been great leaders. It wasn’t that they were doing anything wrong, it’s just they weren’t doing it right enough for the Georgia standard.”
A case of the injury bug
In a physical sport like football, injuries are inevitable. Along that line, Georgia’s injuries this spring have been piling up.
Georgia came into spring practice with five players hampered by injuries and that list has only grown. Rising sophomore defensive end Mykel Williams underwent surgery on his foot in relation to an injury that he suffered during the season, Smart confirmed Saturday. Running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton both are dealing with injuries themselves, with Milton now to miss all of spring. Even transfer receiver Rara Thomas is dealing with a bone bruise.
While many of these issues will be healed over the summer and prior to the season, it’s not ideal for Georgia to have several players missing out on valuable practice time.
Despite the injuries that have ravaged the edge and running back rooms, a positive has come out of the situation. The younger guys now get plenty of experience. Smart brought up freshman Roderick Robinson and fellow running back Branson Robinson as two people benefiting from increased playing time. Even walk-ons Miles Thornton and Joseph Daniels have been filling in at the running back position as the room gets healthier.
“Those two guys, Daniels and Gordon, have done great,” Smart said. “They're part of the culture of Georgia, [where] you go out and get really good high school players from the state of Georgia and they can play any position.”
Positional battles
Two of the Bulldogs’ most contentious positional battles — quarterback and cornerback — are still waging on with no end in sight.
Smart left the cornerback competition completely open, even naming newcomers in freshman AJ Harris and transfer Deyon “Smoke” Bouie as players that could take the starting spot.
At the quarterback spot, Smart praised each quarterback’s skills, but was also critical on the mistakes each needs to clean up going forward. However, Smart outlined exactly what he’s looking for in Georgia’s next starter.
“Demeanor and communication,” Smart said. “A true quarterback is a decision-maker. Some systems take all the pressure off the quarterback and they just go really fast. We don’t do that. We’re a quarterback-driven offense. So can you process the information? Get people lined up? Then see what the defense is in and figure out are we in the right situation?… Decision-making is the number one thing I want to see at the quarterback position.”