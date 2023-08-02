Before Georgia football starts preseason practice on Thursday, head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Wednesday.
Smart opened his press conference by mentioning his excitement over the improvements to Sanford Stadium that were announced on Tuesday. Smart then quickly moved into practice.
Smart stated that he thought that the team didn’t have “the heat exposure we need” and went to work getting his team conditioned in the summer heat. This included running up and down the stairs of Sanford Stadium, which the team posted to social media.
“Our guys have trained really in the heat,” Smart said. “We don’t do testing anymore, but I feel really really good about where our guys are at [with their] conditioning level.”
Smart also mentioned that the team is continuing to focus on physical and mental toughness through camp, as well as working to avoid injuries.
However, the team hasn’t avoided all injury issues amidst camp. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and running back Branson Robinson are continuing to battle back from injury, but according to Smart, both are ahead of schedule. The two won’t be going “full speed,” and won’t be cleared for practice, but will be running during practice.
Smart did reveal that defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is now dealing with a foot issue due to a “stress reaction.” Meanwhile, fellow defensive lineman Mykel Williams, who missed most of spring practice with a foot injury, has been doing “football activities,” like participating in conditioning.Smart said Williams’ workload will be at a lower volume, but he’ll practice with the team.
With various players suffering injuries, one player that Smart said has taken full advantage of the new opportunities is linebacker Xavian Sorey. Since Mondon’s injury, Smart said Sorey has grown a lot in confidence and execution.
“[Sorey’s] been healthy and he’s had a lot of opportunity being out there with the ones,” Smart said. “He’s a guy who has really picked it up in terms of leadership and growth and he has a lot of athletic ability.”
Jalon Walker, a fellow inside linebacker, played a lot of outside linebacker last year as a freshman. However, Smart plans on playing him at inside linebacker, adding that it is “his natural position.” Smart noted Walker’s unique trait to do both, which is why he saw snaps at outside linebacker last year. He said that Walker will start in the inside linebacker’s room, but will also be a part of a third-down package that will allow him to rush the quarterback.
Smart, after G-Day, made it clear that he isn’t sure if there are “train wreckers” on his defensive line or for his pass rushers. While he likes what he’s seen from the youth at the outside linebacker position and the strength he’s seen from the defensive lineman, he wouldn’t say if there’s been a standout disruptor.
“I’m looking forward to seeing those guys grow,” Smart said. “I’ve got to find unique ways to use those guys because some of them have really good athletic traits and we’ve got to have times where we have two and three [outside linebackers] on the field.”
Depth is another concern from Smart, particularly on the offensive and defensive line. Certain players like offensive tackle Austin Blaske will be key parts to the offense, whether as a starter or as depth, as Smart said how Blaske has put himself in a position to where he can contribute and play.
Another position of concern for Smart is running back due to the injuries Robinson and redshirt freshman Andrew Paul — who tore his ACL a year ago — suffered. While hoping that those players continue to heal, Smart will rely on Cash Jones, who he said had good numbers in the weight room and is one of fastest and strongest running backs on the team, The return of veterans Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards is also expected to be instrumental to the running game..
“I’m just excited to see all those guys work,” Smart said. “I don’t know if we have a superstar in the room. We’ve got a group that by committee does a tremendous job, they work really hard and they put the team first.”