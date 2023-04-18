On Monday, April 17, linebacker Rian Davis entered the transfer portal, per Jake Rowe of On3.
Davis is the third Bulldog to enter the transfer portal this spring, joining fellow defensemen Bear Alexander and Shone Washington. He’s the seventh defensive and 14th overall player to enter the transfer portal and the second inside linebacker to do so.
Davis has spent the last four seasons with Georgia, joining the team in 2019. He spent time as a reserve and special teamer through the first three seasons, including a 2021 season that was hampered by injury.
In 2022, Davis saw more snaps on defense, acting as a rotational linebacker. He played in 14 of 15 possible games — a career-high — and started in two. He set several other career highs that season including in tackles and tackles for a loss. Davis, in his career, has 17 total tackles and half a tackle for a loss.
As the former four-star linebacker and Apopka, Florida native looks for a new home, the Bulldogs reload at the position. They already retained last season’s starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon, as well as Xavian Sorey and Jalon Walker. Sorey, in particular, was impressive at G-Day. He led the Black team, which also featured Dumas-Johnson and Walker in tackles, replacing the production of Mondon who was out with an injury.
Georgia also recruited three linebackers. Four-star linebacker C.J. Allen was second on the Red team in tackles at G-Day, displaying athleticism and flying all over the field. Five-star Raylen Wilson had the Red team’s only interception of the whole game, one he took back to the endzone for a pick-six. Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles, son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, will join Georgia during the summer, adding to the team’s elite linebacker group.
While Davis, the formerly oldest player in that linebacker group, will be missed, it should allow for both the younger Bulldogs and Davis himself to get more playing time and increase their NFL stock.