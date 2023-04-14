Last season, several Georgia players had breakout seasons, with linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr. leading the way. Ahead of the 2023 G-Day game, here are some players to watch who could break out for Georgia this season.
Daylen Everette
With former cornerback Kelee Ringo headed to the NFL, the Bulldogs will have a key spot to fill in their secondary for the upcoming season. Junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter played opposite Ringo and will likely return as a starter on their defense. The other cornerback spot is up for grabs, so the rising sophomore Everette could emerge as an extremely valuable piece in 2023.
Everette played in 14 games this past season, mainly contributing on special teams. He recorded 13 tackles and one pass breakup. The former five-star was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, landing as the sixth-best cornerback and a top-30 recruit in the 2022 class.
Bear Alexander
It’s no secret that Georgia knows a thing or two about developing defensive linemen. In the 2022 NFL draft, three were selected in the first round — Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. In the upcoming draft, former Bulldog Jalen Carter will likely be selected early in the first round. Now, the rising sophomore Alexander looks to take on Carter’s role for the upcoming season.
While Alexander might not have light the stat sheet, he stepped up big late in the season. He finished the year with two sacks and nine tackles, though his best performance came on the biggest stage. Against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship, he totaled one sack and two tackles for a loss.
Branson Robinson
Running backs and rising seniors Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both missed spring practice due to hamstring injuries. Because of that, second-year running back Robinson has seen an increased workload in practice and could have a featured role in Georgia’s annual intrasquad scrimmage. Coming in at 5-foot-10, 220-pounds, Robinson is a bruising back with real potential to get some minutes this year.
In high school, he rushed for 15 touchdowns and nearly 1,200 yards on 121 attempts in his final season. He was the highest-rated recruit in the state of Mississippi and a top-five running back in the 2022 recruiting class. Robinson saw action in 12 games in his first collegiate season, carrying the ball 68 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
Amarius Mims
As Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon take their talents to the professional level, Georgia looks to replace both offensive tackles. Although they might be big shoes to fill, Mims is an extremely talented player and Georgia’s highest-rated offensive tackle recruit of all time.
He was the best in the state of Georgia and UGA’s 2021 recruiting class, slightly nudging out rising junior quarterback Brock Vandagriff for the top spot. He comes in at 6-foot-7, 330-pounds, making him the largest offensive lineman on the team. Mims saw consistent action throughout the season, regularly rotating in at right tackle during games. He saw extended time in the lineup in the postseason as McClendon went down with an injury.
Mykel Williams
Rising sophomore and defensive lineman Williams missed the majority of spring practice due to a nagging foot injury he suffered last season. He underwent surgery and will likely return by the start of fall camp.
Williams exploded onto the scene in his first year with the Bulldogs. He led the team in sacks with four and a half as a true freshman. At 6-foot-5, 265-pounds, he brings a lengthy and athletic frame to Georgia’s front seven. While he won’t be playing in G-Day, he’ll likely have a major impact in season.
Marvin Jones Jr.
Rising sophomore outside linebacker Jones missed this year’s slate of spring practices because of a lingering shoulder injury that occurred last season. He underwent labrum surgery and looks to return sometime this summer. As such, Jones also won’t play on G-Day.
While there’s no definitive answer to who will take over for Nolan Smith, he brings immense upside, as one of the highest-rated pass rushers at that position. At 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, Jones was a five-star prospect and the third-best edge rusher in his class. He played in 13 games last season and got a sack against Georgia Tech in the last game of the regular season.