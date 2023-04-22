Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
It is no secret that Georgia has had lots of success developing its offensive linemen, especially offensive tackles. Since 2018, Georgia has had the second-most offensive linemen drafted in the first round with three. Additionally, of those picks was a tackle — Isaiah Wynn, Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas.
Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones put on a clinic in his final year with the team. He was voted All-SEC First-Team and started in all 15 games last season. Jones did not allow a single sack and only allowed one quarterback hit.
The former five-star recruit was ranked as the 11th-best recruit in his recruiting class and the second-ranked offensive tackle, according to the 247sports composite. He is the 15th-best Georgia recruit of all time, and the third-highest offensive line recruit in Bulldogs history.
Jones played in over 30 games during his tenure with the Bulldogs. Despite spending the entirety of his third season at left tackle, Jones took a few snaps at right tackle throughout his true freshman season.
At 6-foot-5, 311-pounds, he perfectly fits the mold of an NFL offensive tackle. Jones, on top of his impressive size, was one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft class. His 4.97-second 40-yard dash was the fastest of any offensive linemen at the NFL Combine.
“When you look at Broderick Jones, I think his best football is still ahead of him,” NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He is incredibly strong. He is incredibly athletic. What he can do in the second-level stuff and the run game as well as in the screen game is outstanding.”
Jones will most likely be drafted within the first round, and is most likely to be taken within the top 25 picks. Over the past few weeks leading up to draft day, he has met with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and more.