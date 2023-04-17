Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Christopher Smith II played five seasons at Georgia from 2018-2022. The defensive back out of Hapeville Charter High School played in 56 games, recorded 132 total tackles and six interceptions.
Smith helped his high school team win a AA state title in his senior year and did not stop winning championships when he came to Athens. Smith was instrumental in both of Georgia’s championships in 2021 and 2022. He was the center-piece of head coach Kirby Smart’s secondary and came up big in the biggest of moments, including a pick-six in Georgia’s 2021 opener against Clemson and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against LSU in the SEC Championship.
Smith was honored with several awards throughout his collegiate career including the 2022 Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp and Sporting News All-America first teams.
The Georgia safety is well-proven and decorated, but at just 5 '11" 192-pounds, he does come into the draft undersized in comparison to the usual NFL safety with an aggressive play style like his. Smith’s understanding of the game and keen awareness allowed him to be one of the top safeties in college football, but size concerns may affect his draft stock.
Smith’s versatility could be beneficial to NFL teams as Smith has played cornerback, safety and even nickelback throughout his high school and college career.
“[The coaching staff at Georgia] really helped me build my versatility,” Smith said. “They always explained how that could increase my value when I get to this point in my career.”
Many felt like Smith could have entered the NFL draft following the 2021 season, but he felt like there were areas where he could improve, so he opted to return to Georgia.
“Just my ability to process the game at the end of the day,” Smith said. “It just comes with experience. Having those extra 15 games to really show what I can do and build my versatility as a player.”
Smith recorded a 4.62 40-yard time which did not do a ton to increase his stock. Pro Football Focus ranks Smith as the 10th best safety prospect in the draft and the 131 player overall which would mean he is likely to be picked on the third day of the NFL draft.
However, with the need for talented and versatile safeties, Smith could go as high as day two if an NFL team values his skill set highly enough.