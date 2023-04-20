Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington played for the Bulldogs from 2020-2022. Coming out of Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Washington was a five-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.
Washington’s most consistent trait throughout his time at Georgia was his blocking ability. At 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, Washington has the size and strength to push defenders around, as well as the athleticism to track down and block more agile players on the edge and in the secondary.
Washington also showed talent as a pass-catcher throughout his collegiate career, even with limited opportunities. Brock Bowers was the Bulldogs’ primary receiving threat at the tight end position, and as such Washington was never the focal point of the passing game. Still, Washington caught 28 passes for 454 yards during the 2022 season, both career highs.
Washington’s production often came in the form of setting up his teammates to succeed, and his ability to understand and embrace his role only made the Georgia offense stronger as a whole.
“If everybody had a mindset of ‘I want to be the face of the offense,’ or the face of the team, then the chances of that team being good are very little,” Washington said. “If you spread the ball around and let everybody eat here or there, it’s harder to stop that.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart frequently praised Washington’s unselfishness and willingness to work hard to open up space for other players to shine.
“Not a lot of throws targeted for Darnell. It was blocking and covering people up,” Smart said in January. “And that part will always hold a special place in my heart for the sacrifices he made for our team.”
On April 1, Smart described how the loss of Washington has already impacted Georgia’s tight end room, further emphasizing his rare combination of skills.
“We don't have that same mass and movement. It doesn't just affect the run game, it affects the play-action pass game,” Smart said. “Where Darnell Washington was elite was he could block you, he could go out on the perimeter and block you, he could get vertical on a play action, but when we match protect, he was like having an extra lineman.”
The 2023 NFL draft boasts one of the top groups of tight end prospects of the last decade. Washington is generally regarded as the third-best of the bunch, behind Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, but Washington’s size and ability to impact the offense as a blocker in the passing game and running game are two unique traits that set him apart from his fellow tight ends.
Kincaid and Mayer are more polished route-runners than Washington and were the top targets for their respective offenses in college, but Washington’s measurables could indicate untapped potential as a receiver.
Washington had one of the most impressive performances of any player at the 2023 NFL combine, including running the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.08 seconds. His 20-yard shuttle time was the third-best by any player at this year’s combine, regardless of position.
The most viral moment of Washington's spectacular combine was a one-handed reception made during positional drills, showcasing his leaping ability and strong hands.
Washington has been projected by some analysts as a first-round pick, but is most likely to be chosen in the second-round. It would be a major surprise for him to fall any further than that. The Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys all have a need at tight end, and could be logical landing spots for Washington.