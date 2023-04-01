Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny began his collegiate career as a walk-on in 2018, became the Bulldogs’ primary kicker in 2020 and held the job for the last three seasons. Podlesny took over kickoff duties in 2022 after the departure of punter Jake Camarda to the NFL.
Podlesny connected on 61 of 74 field goal attempts in his career, or 82.4%, as well as 182 of his 184 extra point tries, or 98.9%. Podlesny has been consistent from close range, but struggled with kicks of 40 yards or more, which may limit his value as an NFL prospect. 10 of his 13 career missed field goals were from at least 40 yards.
Podlesny’s most notable kick from his career came in the dying seconds of the 2021 Peach Bowl between Georgia and Cincinnati. A 53-yard field goal gave Georgia a 22-21 lead over Cincinnati with just three seconds remaining.
Notably, Podlesny missed two field goals in Georgia’s razor-thin 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the 2022 Peach Bowl. While those two misses didn’t prove costly, they easily could’ve altered the outcome of the game. Both of those kicks came from 40 yards or longer, highlighting those questions about Podlesny’s range.
Other kicker prospects who could be selected in this year’s draft include Maryland’s Chad Ryland, Michigan’s Jake Moody and NC State’s Christopher Dunn. Plenty of teams will be interested in adding young kickers to their rosters, but those teams may not be willing to spend a draft pick to do so. Instead, many will opt to sign one as an undrafted free agent in the aftermath of the draft.
Overall, Podlesny is a solid kicker who will need to work out the issues with his longer kicks in order to succeed in the NFL, who will almost certainly be given a chance to compete for a roster spot by a team. It’s possible Podlesny could be drafted late in the draft, but it’s more likely he’ll go undrafted, as many kickers, including former teammate Rodrigo Blankenship, do.