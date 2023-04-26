Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
No former Bulldog in this year’s NFL draft class has had as many highly-publicized ups and downs as defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Once seen as the favorite to go first overall before the Chicago Bears traded the pick, Carter’s draft stock became more uncertain after he was arrested for his charges of reckless driving and racing on Jan. 15, the same night that a fatal car crash claimed the lives of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Carter will not serve any jail time for this incident, instead paying a fine and serving 12 months probation, but the incident certainly affected his draft stock.
Carter didn’t do himself any favors when he arrived at Georgia’s pro day weighing 323 pounds, nine pounds heavier than what was measured at the NFL combine. After not working out at the NFL combine like several of his teammates, he was unable to finish his workout, reportedly due to cramps and heavy breathing, and struggled in his position drills.
With all of these concerns, why is everyone still talking about Carter as a potential top 10 pick? It’s simple: his upside.
Carter was arguably the best player on Georgia’s revered 2021 and 2022 defenses, and had a case for being the most dominant player in the country. In 2022, he had 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections. He finished his Georgia career with 83 tackles, 18.5 for a loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.
For someone his size, it’s almost inconceivable how swiftly Carter is able to get off the line of scrimmage. He has a lethal first step that allows him to quickly gain an advantage over offensive linemen and knock them off balance.
Carter also showed an elite motor in both passing and running situations, with multiple instances in college where he was rewarded for simply refusing to give up on the play. He also possesses a wide array of both power-based and finesse pass rush moves including a bull rush, swim move and rip.
Carter’s versatility is probably what draws NFL teams toward him the most. Throughout his time at Georgia, he saw snaps all across the defensive line. Carter’s most natural fit in the NFL is at defensive tackle due to his twitchiness and ability to create pressure on the inside. However, he also has the raw strength and low pad level to hold his own just about anywhere else.
Even with the off-field concerns that Carter brings with him, it’s tough to see an NFL draft scenario where he falls too far in the first round. He possesses the athleticism, strength and versatility that NFL teams pine for in a defensive lineman, and a considerable amount of tape where he looks borderline unblockable.
Carter has as much upside as any prospect in the draft, and even though there are some warranted concerns about him off the field, it would be a surprise to see him escape the top 10.