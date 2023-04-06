Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Former Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson spent the past five seasons with the Bulldogs, where he played a total of 55 games throughout his career. Jackson was among the talented 2018 recruiting class that featured the likes of multiple first-round talents including Jordan Davis, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt.
Coming out of Peach County high school in Fort Valley, Georgia, Jackson was ranked as a four-star prospect and the 16th in-state best prospect according to the 247Sports composite.
In his career, he totaled 78 catches, 1107 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His best statistical season was back in 2020, when he recorded 36 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns, tied with former Bulldog George Pickens as the reception leader for the year. He also had his best game as a Bulldog in the same season when exploded for nine catches and 147 yards in a victory against the Auburn Tigers.
Not just a factor on the offensive side of the ball, Jackson provided value on special teams as well as he was named to the preseason All-SEC third team in 2021 and was named to the preseason All-SEC first team as a return specialist in 2022. In his career, he totaled 805 kick return yards on 35 attempts alongside 338 punt return yards on 42 attempts.
His ability to make an impact on special teams could boost his draft stock, as he is not looked at as one of the top wide receiver prospects in this upcoming draft. Jackson is projected to be a day-three pick, if not a high-priority undrafted free agent.
At the combine, Jackson posted a 4.55-second 40-yard dash to go along with a 10-foot-6-inch broad jump. He projects as a slot receiver due to his size and frame, measuring in at 5-foot-11, 196-pounds at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
With talented special teams players a hot commodity in the NFL, a team could value his abilities on that side of the field, allowing him to find a home in April.