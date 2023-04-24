Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Cornerback Kelee Ringo may be one of the most well-recognized and highly regarded Georgia players in history. His pick-six in the 2022 National Championship netted Georgia its first championship in 41 years. For that reason, Ringo will always have a place in Georgia fans’ hearts.
But now, the redshirt sophomore is off to the NFL. Ringo spent three seasons with the Bulldogs, including his true freshman season.
In his second season, the same year he had the pick-six, Ringo eventually earned the starting spot opposite Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick, who is now in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. Kendrick expressed confidence in Ringo before the season even started.
"I feel like he's going to be the top corner in this [next] draft if he comes out,” Kendrick said. “It's just size, speed, overall game, just stuff like that. Just being able to go get the ball, you know, compete with the best every day … I feel like he's going to be a great player."
Ringo had plenty of expectations going into his third season with the team. He served as the No. 1 cornerback on the team and, with a younger group, knew he would have to lead them.
Ringo’s third season had plenty of ups and downs throughout. However, he flashed and showed plenty of potential, including against Tennessee, where the cornerback utilized his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame to his advantage, nabbing one of his two interceptions on the season. Ringo finished his career with 76 total tackles, four interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.
Ringo, in addition to having great size for the position, also has elite speed to match. At the NFL Combine, he tied for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash, at 4.36 seconds. While Ringo did put up less than stellar numbers in the vertical and long jump, his size and speed combination are certainly appealing.
Ringo’s draft stock has fallen quite considerably due to inconsistencies in coverage. At one point thought to be a top draft pick, Ringo’s now projected to go somewhere around the early second round. Some NFL draft experts like Daniel Jeremiah project Ringo could be a great safety due to his athletic traits and size, something that Ringo isn’t opposed to.
“I have no problem with that honestly,” Ringo said. “But I definitely want my fair share, my fair shot at corner to begin with. I feel like your availability is your valuability, man. So just some more things you're able to do on the field, the more that you can contribute, can definitely help have a higher value.”
No matter where Ringo goes in the draft, he’ll always be a favorite of the Bulldog faithful.