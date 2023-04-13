Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Kenny McIntosh was a fixture in Georgia’s backfield throughout his four-year career in Athens. After spending his first three seasons in a change-of-pace role behind the likes of D’Andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook, McIntosh stepped up as a senior and became Georgia’s lead back.
In 2022, he rushed for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 carries and added 43 catches for 504 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He finished his career with 1,582 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground and 860 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
McIntosh’s skills as a receiver out of the backfield became his calling card in his college career, and he went on to record the most receiving yards by a running back in the past four decades for Georgia.
McIntosh was third on the entire team in both receptions and receiving yards in 2022, and showed real talent as a downfield receiver, beyond a simple safety valve. He also has experience in the return game, serving as Georgia’s kick returner in 2020 and 2021. He totaled 375 total yards on kickoffs through two seasons.
While he displayed his abilities as a receiver in 2022, McIntosh also established himself as a physical, downhill runner who keeps his legs churning through contact and falls forward. He has good size for the position at 6-foot 204-pounds.
However, McIntosh ran just a 4.62 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which may concern a lot of teams about his long-run speed and ability to pick up big gains as a runner. There are also concerns about his technique as a pass protector, which could prevent teams from viewing him as a three-down back.
McIntosh is a patient runner who is content to sit in the backfield and allow blocks to develop. While this style of running mostly paid off at Georgia, there were times where he tended to waste movement early in the play and found himself on the ground before a hole ever opened. This wasn’t much of an issue playing behind Georgia’s mammoth offensive line in college, but it could get him into a lot of trouble against NFL defensive lines if he keeps up his habit of running into his linemen’s backs.
Still, despite the concerns about McIntosh’s home run speed, pass blocking and patient — perhaps to a fault — running style, he displayed an elite ability as a backfield receiving threat in college that should put him on many NFL teams’ radars. He also proved to be a physical runner who is no stranger to contact.
McIntosh most likely projects as a good situational back in passing situations, with the potential to be an every-down back if his pass protection improves. His lack of third-gear speed limits his upside quite a bit, but he has the ability to be a very solid depth piece for an NFL backfield right away. He mostly grades out as a fourth or fifth-round selection.