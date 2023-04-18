Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Nolan Smith has been with the Georgia football team for four seasons. Smith was ranked as the highest overall player in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite. The former five-star out of IMG Academy was rated higher than Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley and Evan Neal, all top-10 picks in last year’s NFL draft.
The edge rusher joined the team in January 2019. Smith worked his way up the depth chart and took a starting sport his junior year.
After a solid third year, the Savannah, Georgia native elected to return for one more season, citing head coach Kirby Smart as a primary reason why.
“Excited to be under coach Smart,” Smith said. “He spent 10-12 years at Alabama, being a great defensive coordinator. I think that is the ultimate reason why I came back, to learn from him and take every day, one step at a time.”
Smith started out his senior campaign not explosive, but efficient. Smith won several of his pass rush reps and generated plenty of pressure, but his stats didn’t fully reflect it. Despite that, he totaled 18 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and three sacks. However, his season ended prematurely due to a torn right pectoral muscle he suffered against Florida. He finished his career with 110 tackles, 20 for loss and 12.5 sacks alongside one interception.
Georgia had lost its No. 1 pass rusher and a big-time leader on the field. However, while he was no longer on the field, Smith continued to lead on the sideline, including being named as a captain for both playoff games.
“Just because he doesn’t have a helmet or shoulder pads on means he can’t lead,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “Nolan has been leading for the last six weeks with a t-shirt and a brace on. Nothing really changes.”
Smith’s athleticism is also a notable part of his game. He earned an invite to the 2023 NFL Combine and didn’t just stand out, but exploded onto the scene.
Smith finished with the fastest 40-yard dash and highest vertical — 4.39 seconds and 41.50 inches, respectively, — out of every edge, defensive line and linebacker prospect there. He also had a top-five broad jump — 10’8” — out of those three positions.
His performance shot him up the draft boards, moving him from a late first-round, early second-round prospect to a potential early first-round pick.
Smith brings plenty of athleticism, bend, strength and leadership to the table as a pass rusher and teammate. He himself has compared his abilities to Von Miller, with others like NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah comparing him to Haason Reddick. But what Smith brings most to the table is his personality and passion, the same qualities that made him a fan favorite while he was at Georgia.
“I just want to thank my teammates, everyone that I played with at the University of Georgia in these four years, it's been a blessing,” Smith said. “And man, the first team to win a national championship 41 years later, that was a special team for me. Every guy that I played a snap with, it was just so special, y'all really impacted just my life. And I will never forget those moments throughout these years of us wearing the G.”