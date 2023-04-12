Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Robert Beal Jr. played five seasons at the University of Georgia dating back to 2018 and appeared in 52 games for head coach Kirby Smart’s defense.
Beal was a five-star prospect out of Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwannee, Ga. Although highly-touted, he struggled to break through Georgia’s deep defensive unit until his fourth season. Beal made the best of his final two seasons by posting a team-leading 6.5 sacks in 2021. He only recorded three sacks in 2022 with 25 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The two-time national champion was a valuable veteran presence for the Bulldogs in his final two seasons.
Beal took the majority of his snaps at Georgia as an outside linebacker, pursuing the quarterback and serving as an edge rusher in Georgia’s defense. Through the process, Beal has made it known that he’s willing to put his hand in the dirt at defensive end or rush standing up at outside linebacker.l
Beal ran a 4.48 second 40 time at the NFL combine, the third-best out of every edge prospect there, besides teammate Nolan Smith, who ran a 4.39, the best time out of every edge prospect.
“There’s always competition between us,” Beal said of his relationship with Smith. “I think that’s why we always feel great. This is a competition, a friendly competition, but the end goal is to win and do the best you can.”
Extended time in Athens helped Beal grow into the versatile, confident, and talented player he is now.
“Man, it was a lot of learning and it was a really humbling experience starting off,” Beal said. “I wasn’t really playing, I was a garbage time guy. I played garbage time, special teams. Just had to get that mental toughness about me. [To] take something I really want, you have to work for everything. That’s what I learned throughout this process.”
Beal does not have the lengthy resume of production history that teams typically desire, but he remains a valuable player if developed to full potential. He has the athleticism needed to be a strong contributor on an NFL roster, whether on special teams or on the defense. He is projected by many as a day-three pick and may need to perform on special teams before seeing much significant playing time.