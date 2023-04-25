Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett finished his college tenure as one of the most decorated Bulldogs of all time. In his collegiate career, he was a Heisman Trophy Finalist, a Burlsworth Trophy Winner and led Georgia to back-to-back national championships victories, including the team’s first in 41 years.
He began his career with the Bulldogs in 2017 when Bennett walked onto the team. Despite not lighting up the stat sheet, he played a key role, winning one of four awards given out for Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year. He left for the junior college route for a year before returning to Georgia in 2019. Since returning to the team in 2019, he’s thrown for 8,429 yards and 80 total touchdowns.
Bennett, despite his success, will likely be a day-three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Analysts, including NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, believe his age and size will lead to him being a later-round pick, although some people, including NFL general managers, may contend this point.
“Obviously, really undersized guy,” Jeremiah said. “I was talking with a [general manager] and he just said ‘If [former Alabama quarterback] Bryce Young can be the first overall pick at his size, then why is Stetson Bennett talked about as a sixth or seventh-round pick at his size?’”
While former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was the star of the show at the 2023 NFL Combine, Bennett showcased a versatile skillset. His 4.67 40-yard dash is plenty fast for a quarterback in the NFL. During the throwing drills, his deep ball looked better than most, hitting his receivers in stride and allowing them to run under the ball.
“He's shown the ability to make a lot of different throws,” Jeremiah said. “He is just to me streaky as a thrower. He has some bad misses where you'll see worm burners on low flat routes and swing routes. Then you'll see him squeeze the ball in tight windows later on in that same game. He is just a little bit streaky, a little inconsistent there.”
There’s a slim chance that Bennett meets with any teams in the NFL prior to draft night, but he’ll look to prove himself at the next level just the way he did at Georgia.