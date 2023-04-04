Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Former Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson enrolled at the University of Georgia in 2018, appearing in over 35 games during his career with Georgia.
His most influential contribution came during the 2021 national championship season, in which Ericson started the final 14 games of the season, including all of Georgia’s postseason matchups. In the 2022 season, Ericson saw his role reduced. He served as a reserve offensive lineman for the majority of the year, only missing three games throughout the entire season.
Even though he didn’t see the same amount of playing time, Ericson said that he still attempted to help the team through his work ethic and his voice.
“This year, I want to be the best leader I possibly can,” Ericson said in November 2022. “Obviously, you know, not getting the same amount of reps as I was last year, but for me, I want to go in. I want to be a leader and I want to prepare today like I'm going through a play.”
It seems like Ericson’s example paid off, as Georgia’s offensive line finished as the runner-up for the 2022 Joe Moore award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football.
Despite the success of Georgia’s front, Ericson likely won’t hear his name called until the later rounds of the NFL draft. He didn’t receive an invitation to the NFL combine, and his pro day results weren’t made available to the public.
What Ericson lacks in starting experience, he makes up for with his positional versatility. He has experience playing multiple positions along the interior of the offensive line, both at center and guard. He also made several appearances on special teams. That flexibility could be appealing to NFL franchises in need of depth at different spots along the offensive line.
Protecting the quarterback is at a premium in the professional league, and if a franchise believes that Ericson can help accomplish that goal, then he could find his way onto an NFL roster in April.