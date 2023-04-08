Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
Former Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon is on his way to the NFL Draft after a solid career manning the right side of the line throughout his career. He appeared in 43 games in college since he arrived on campus in 2019.
The Brunswick, Georgia native was not a highly-ranked recruit when he came out of Brunswick high school. He was ranked as the 232nd overall recruit and 20th-rated offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports composite.
However, McClendon carved out a reliable role with the Bulldogs. In 2020 he was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American team. In 2021, he manned the right tackle spot for all 15 games they played that season. McClendon followed that success by being named to the 2022 Preseason All-SEC team and the Coaches’ All-SEC First Team at the end of the season.
In Georgia’s pursuit of a second-straight national championship, his performance was consistent through the entirety of the season. He finished the season allowing only eight quarterback pressures while not letting up a sack as he proved his capabilities as a pass blocker against talented SEC fronts. McClendon did suffer a lower body injury against LSU in the SEC championship game that forced him to miss some time, although he returned in a limited role in the playoffs.
McClendon further showcased his talents after the national championship when he competed at the Senior Bowl held in Mobile, Alabama. He then followed that up when he measured in at the NFL Combine, listed at 6-foot-4 and 306-pounds. He opted out of the drills, electing to work out at Georgia’s pro day.
As a draft prospect, it comes down to the evaluations each team has for him, projected to either be a late day-two to early day-three selection. His frame gives him the versatility to be used as either a guard or tackle, but it comes down to whether his athleticism can handle those roles.
NFL teams should take into account the success Georgia has had recently with the talented offensive linemen it has produced when evaluating McClendon. They would receive a consistent pass protector later in the draft which provides little risk and a huge reward.