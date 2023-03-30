Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft from April 27-29, The Red & Black is previewing each of Georgia’s 14 prospects.
William Poole spent six seasons in Athens, providing valuable depth in the secondary throughout his time with the Bulldogs.
The Atlanta, Georgia native played in 11 games during Georgia’s 2021 national championship season. He started in both postseason matchups against Alabama, racking up four tackles during the national championship game. He also recorded a career-high five tackles in the SEC championship.
Poole played in the 2022 season opener against Oregon, though he didn’t see any on-field action for the rest of the year.
"William Poole's not going to be with us for the remainder of the season,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in September of last year. “He's dealing with a personal matter. He's going to focus on that and his health and well being. So, he will not be with us for the rest of the year, unfortunately."
Though he missed most of this past season, Poole appeared in over 30 games for the Bulldogs. He didn’t snag any interceptions during his career, though he did notch four pass breakups and 27 tackles.
Poole didn’t participate in the draft combine, and his results from Georgia’s pro day weren’t made available to the public. He was a four-star prospect out of high school, though, and was named an Under-Armour All-American in 2017.
Due to missing out on most of his final college season, Poole likely won’t hear his name called in the first few rounds of the three-day event. On the other hand, his experience in high-pressure atmospheres could make him appealing to NFL franchises.
On a similar note, there is no shortage of NFL teams in search of quality defensive backs. The league is riddled with electric receiving talent, and many teams are looking high and low for options in the secondary.
Finally, Poole’s experience on special teams — which Smart emphasizes heavily for all members of the Georgia football program — could be his pathway to finding playing time early in his career.