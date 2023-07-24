Former Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith was selected 170th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, heading out west to join a division headlined by the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be the only ones in the division with championship experience, though. Smith is bringing a pair of national titles with him to the NFL, and he’s joining former teammate Zamir White on the Raiders. White and Smith were teammates for Georgia’s title-winning campaign in 2021.
Even with that championship experience, Smith might not see much playing time this early in his career. Las Vegas made a splash during the offseason by signing safety Marcus Epps. Epps is coming off a season in which he was a full-time starter for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, and based on his two-year, $12 million contract, he should be featured heavily in the Raiders’ defense.
Smith will also be slotted behind Tre’von Moehrig, a second-round draft pick out of TCU in 2021. Moehrig has yet to play up to his potential in the NFL, but a second season under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could spell big things for the third-year player.
Smith could find his way onto the field for a variety of reasons, though. Firstly — by virtue of playing in the AFC West — the Raiders will be forced to heavily rely on their defensive backs. Playing against quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson will put a strain on any defense, meaning the Raiders might need to resort to using second, third and even fourth-string players.
Secondly, Smith built up valuable experience in college, playing a vital role on some of the nation’s best defenses. He racked up 132 tackles and six interceptions throughout his career, showing a knack for the football when the lights were brightest.
His stock fell for a number of reasons leading up to the draft — his 5-foot-11 frame wasn’t the most physically appealing, and a 4.62-second 40-yard dash was near the bottom of his position at the 2023 NFL combine — but the value he added on back-to-back national championship teams was unquestionable.
Smith played against the best that college football had to offer, and he consistently held more than his own. If he can show some of that ability at the NFL level, then he could carve out a consistent role for himself in the secondary.