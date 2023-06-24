Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them.
Former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny joined the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent on April 29, joining former teammate Lewis Cine on a Vikings squad that finished 13-4 last season.
Five years after walking on with Georgia in 2018, Podlesny will have to earn his spot on a new team. He’ll compete with Greg Joseph, currently the only other kicker listed on Minnesota’s roster, for the team’s starting job. Joseph, a fifth-year player out of Florida Atlantic University, joined Minnesota in 2021 after a pair of season-long stints in Cleveland and Tennessee.
The Vikings have had a tumultuous relationship with kickers throughout the years, often plagued by special-teamers making critical mistakes in high-pressure moments. Joseph has largely bucked that trend through his first two seasons with the team, delivering clutch performances on a number of occasions. He sank a 61-yard game-winner against the New York Giants during a 2022 Christmas Eve matchup and a 40-yarder against the Indianapolis Colts the week prior. This helped complete the largest comeback in NFL history after the Vikings erased a 33-0 deficit.
The veteran has made 83.5% of his field goal attempts during his career, though he connected on only 78.5% of his tries in 2023. His short-range accuracy in particular left much to be desired by Minnesota fans.
Joseph made 40 out of 46 extra-point attempts last season, but those six misses were a league-worst mark last year. Compare that with Podlesny’s resume — the St. Simons, Georgia native made 182 out of his 184 extra point attempts in college, and 82.4% of his field goal attempts — and Joseph’s hold on the starting kicker job becomes less of a sure thing.
Podlesny’s own experience in high-leverage situations has been mixed. He nailed a last-second field goal in the 2021 Peach Bowl to propel Georgia to a 22-21 victory over Cincinnati. A year later, Podlesny missed a pair of field goals in Georgia’s 42-41 win over Ohio State in the 2022 Peach Bowl.
Both misses were from over 40 yards, and Podlesny has struggled with longer field goals in his career. If he can improve his accuracy from distance, Podlesny could become a key contributor to a Vikings team hoping to return to the playoffs for a second-straight season.