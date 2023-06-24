The University of Georgia Athletic Association has officially announced an exclusive partnership with WAGA FOX 5 Atlanta. According to UGAAA, this makes FOX 5 Atlanta the official “Home of the Bulldogs." In this partnership, former Bulldog and Atlanta Falcons quarterback and current FOX 5 sports anchor D.J. Shockley will lead the coverage on the Bulldogs as the host of weekly and post-game shows in addition to specials alongside the other members of the FOX 5 sports team.