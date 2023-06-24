Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them.
Former Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans on April 29, beginning his NFL career as an undrafted free agent.
Jackson will join a receiver room that saw lackluster results last season after the Titans traded away star wideout A.J. Brown. While six Titans recorded over 375 receiving yards last season, none surpassed the 550 mark. The team’s leading receiver, Robert Woods, is now a member of the Houston Texans. Former first-rounder Treylon Burks, a second-year receiver out of Arkansas, could be poised to adopt a bigger role in 2023.
Tennessee has employed a run-heavy offensive approach in the past. Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry accounted for nearly 2,000 of the team’s yards last season, and he rushed for over 2,000 yards during the 2020 campaign.
Add that to the Titans’ uncertain quarterback situation — the team drafted former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round a year after taking former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Both will compete with veteran Ryan Tannehill for the starting job — and this shaky crop of signal-callers means Jackson could struggle to produce as a rookie.
The Titans also drafted former UT Martin receiver Colton Dowell in the seventh roundto help bolster their group of pass catchers. They also added an additional pair of receivers in their initial class of undrafted free agents.
Jackson’s college pedigree could set him apart from his peers, though. He spent five seasons with Georgia, playing a valuable role in both of the team’s consecutive national titles. He caught 78 passes for over 1,100 yards in his college career.
Jackson’s experience on special teams could also improve his stock in the eyes of his NFL coaches. He amassed over 1,000 return yards in college, fielding both punt returns and kickoffs.
The only other Georgia alum on Tennessee’s roster is linebacker Monty Rice, a 2021 draft pick who played 47 games with the Bulldogs and racked up over 200 tackles during his tenure. Rice has appeared in 23 NFL games and tallied 102 combined tackles thus far in his career.
Jackson will work to join Rice in an active spot on the Titans roster, and together, they’ll work to bring the team back to the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2022.