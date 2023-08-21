Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them. Next up is defensive back Kelee Ringo.
Former Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo was selected with the 105th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, joining a Philadelphia Eagles team filled with former Bulldogs on every level of the defense.
Philadelphia picked Ringo two days after acquiring Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, and a year after taking Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in the 2022 NFL draft. Ringo won his second national championship during this past college football season, while Philadelphia came up just short of a Super Bowl victory.
The Eagles' defense was key to their success in 2022. They led the NFL with 70 sacks as a team, and surrendered the fewest passing yards of any team in the league. Cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay were crucial to the efficiency of the pass defense, and both will be returning in 2023 — meaning Ringo will have lots of competition in the secondary. The Eagles also picked up former Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks as an undrafted free agent this offseason, only adding to the depth in that position group.
Ringo doesn’t necessarily need to be slotted in as a cornerback, though. While he has been playing that position during the preseason thus far, he slipped in the draft due to a combination of injury concerns and physical testing. At the 2023 NFL combine, he was near the bottom of his position group in the 10-yard split and both the vertical and broad jumps.
A transition to safety could help alleviate some of those physical concerns. The Eagles lost safety Marcus Epps to free agency in the offseason, and they took Sydney Brown, a safety out of Illinois, in the third round. They’re trying to shore up the position, and the solution might already be on their roster.
At either position, Ringo will have a massive amount of help from Philadelphia’s imposing defensive line. It was one of the best units in the NFL last season, and after adding a number of Bulldogs in the draft, it has the potential to get even better.
If Ringo can find out where he fits into the Eagles’ loaded defense — and take advantage of the chaos caused by their dominant defensive line — he could see success early into his NFL career.