Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them.
Former Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 237th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, joining a running back room filled with competition.
The primary obstacle in McIntosh’s path is Kenneth Walker, a second-year back out of Michigan State. Walker emerged quickly in his rookie year, as he racked up over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and led the team with nine rushing touchdowns.
Beyond Walker, the Seahawks have several other players who could realistically contend for playing time in the backfield in 2023. University of Miami alum DeeJay Dallas has been with the Seahawks since they drafted him in the fourth round in 2020. He’s racked up over 800 yards of offense through his 44 games with the team.
Former UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet should also factor heavily into Seattle’s rushing attack. The team selected Charbonnet with the 52nd pick in the 2023 draft, ahead of McIntosh and a number of other talented running backs. Charbonnet had the fourth most rushing yards per game in college football last season, despite missing some time due to injury.
Charbonnet may have outperformed McIntosh in the running game, but McIntosh outproduced him as a receiving option. McIntosh caught 76 passes for 860 yards during his college career, outpacing Charbonnet by almost 300 yards. Charbonnet wasn’t a bad receiver during college, but in terms of raw production, McIntosh had the edge.
That receiving ability could come into play for a Seahawks team that finished with the 11th-most passing yards per game in the NFL last year. Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith just returned to the team on a three-year, $75 million contract after a breakout season in 2022. The Seahawks’ wide receiver group — featuring Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba — is one of the best in the league, especially if Smith-Njigba produces at a high level in his rookie season.
McIntosh could also see early playing time due to his experience on special teams. He returned kickoffs for Georgia in both 2020 and 2021, something that could be appealing to head coach Pete Carroll and his staff.
Even if he can’t find the field immediately, McIntosh is no stranger to biding his time in crowded running back rooms. During his time in Athens, he sat behind the likes of D’Andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook. If he shows that patience at the NFL level, he could carve out a role on a Seattle team looking to return to the playoffs for a second-straight season.