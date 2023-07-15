Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them.
Former Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. was selected 173rd by the San Francisco 49ers, joining Nick Bosa — the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year — on one of the best units in football.
Drafting Beal was one of a number of offseason moves the 49ers made to improve their defensive line. They also added several contributors in free agency, including Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.
These moves came after the team’s season-ending defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship. Philadelphia scored four rushing touchdowns and held the ball for nearly 40 minutes of game time en route to a 31-7 victory.
The 49ers simply couldn’t stop the run against the Eagles, and when the offseason came, they made moves to address their weaknesses along the defensive line.
Those moves could make it difficult for Beal to see early playing time. San Francisco added former Clemson standouts Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, while retaining players such as Drake Jackson and Kerry Hyder. Add in Bosa — who accounted for 18.5 of San Francisco’s 44 sacks last season — and Beal could find himself buried in a depth chart of talented defenders.
Playing on a skilled defense won’t be an unfamiliar experience for Beal, though. The Duluth, Georgia native appeared in over 50 games during his time as a Bulldog, and played an important role on some of the best defenses in college football history.
During his first national championship run, Beal posted a team-leading 6.5 sacks. He followed that up with a three-sack, 26-tackle season during his final campaign in Athens.
Beyond his experience, Beal’s athleticism could be another reason he succeeds at the NFL level. Beal ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL combine, the third-best time at his position. His broad jump — 10 feet, three inches — was good for the ninth-best distance of any edge rusher in the class.
Beal will have a tough time seeing the field early in his NFL tenure, simply due to the accumulation of talent San Francisco has along the defensive line. But if he can stay patient like he did at Georgia, then he might be able to convert those athletic traits into a lengthy career in professional football.